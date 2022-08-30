You're a 'Rich Man' if you are content with the simple things

With a tip of the cap to the great television show "Mission Impossible," I would like to say to all of you reading, “Your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to proceed immediately to the Little Big Town website ( littlebigtown.com/videos/#/ ) to play their new song and view the official lyric video entitled "Rich Man." Good luck.

Little Big Town is a country music group that has been around since 1998. “Rich Man” is a great new song that strikes a cord in wonderful lyrics saying that life can be simple. Play it a couple of times and let me know what emotions you felt.

I have tried to keep my life simple. Well, except for golf. I play golf, and that is not simple. My spirit can be crushed – even on a beautiful, sunny Minnesota day. I lost a dozen balls in 18 holes last week. My friends felt uneasy for me.

Sorry, back to the simple life. What does living simply mean? For me, this does not imply living as a minimalist; it means not going full tilt all the time, have down time, keeping things mellow and positive in the home.

Over the years, I have tried not to let my plate overflow with commitments, enabling me to focus better on my family, career and overall contentment.

ADVERTISEMENT

I would always listen for laughter in our home – it felt good when I heard it from my children or grandchildren. That sound represented the right environment.

Life becomes more uncomplicated when you leave the rat race of working long hours. Is it still a rat race with people working from home? Many don't have that opportunity to work from home, but work is work.

As almost everyone declares, we are busy in retirement. I'm still working, but not 50 hours a week like in the days when my hair was black, and I was passionate about being one of the best in my profession.

In this column, I have occasionally mentioned songs that have been meaningful to me. I'm always looking for a tune that is good for the soul.

Some ballads I have mentioned include Tim McGraw's “Humble and Kind,” Jamey Johnson's “In Color,” and Cody Johnson's “Til You Can't.”

I'm going to stop here – if you haven't listened to “Rich Man” yet – please, listen to it.

Jimi Westbrook, a vocalist, and guitarist for Little Big Town wrote the song. In an interview, he stated. "It feels like the most ‘honest me’ song I've ever written. It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me."

I would like to meet this guy because this song hits important values in life, including faith, work, honesty, family, patriotism, and a belief in the red, white, and blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has always been essential to model these values to my family. To me, the grass is never greener on the other side.

Some lyrics include: I got everything I need – Got love and a family.

Yep, that about sums it up.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .