Zumbro Falls Fire Chief Bruce Heitmann's 'retirement' shows decades of service

ZUMBRO FALLS — "You take pride in your hometown," said Bruce Heitmann. "Zumbro Falls has always been kind of special to me."

Heitmann has been special to Zumbro Falls as well.

Currently, he serves as mayor of the small town located about halfway between Rochester and Lake City. He also spent 43 years on the Zumbro Falls Fire Department, retiring Dec. 31, 2021, from the department with the rank of fire chief.

Chris Conrad, an assistant fire chief, said if you add up all the time Heitmann has volunteered to the town over the years, it'd be somewhere upwards of 40,000 hours.

"He’s seen just about every day making something better," Conrad said. "You'll see him cutting grass or moving snow. He’s a perfectionist and it shows. Bruce is always trying to make the community better."

Heitmann recently talked about his career as a volunteer, his most memorable moments, and what he loves about Zumbro Falls.

You've been on the fire department here for 43 years. How did you start out and why?

I started in 1977 or '78. I had a part-time business in Zumbro Falls, though I lived in Mazeppa at the time. I tried joining the Mazeppa Fire Department, but they turned me down for whatever reason, so I volunteered here. They were looking for new members, and they just asked me to join.

At your retirement party, you were reunited with the two babies — now young adults — you delivered as part of your work as an emergency responder. Tell me about delivering two babies — Jim Hoffman and Alexis Johnson — more than 26 years ago.

I had just completed my EMT class because I worked part-time for Lake City Ambulance back then. But who thought I'd ever experience this? I said at the retirement party, you could have done nothing but have those two being here, and it was all I needed.

You do this job, and you see a lot of death and destruction. But these two here make up for all that.

What will you do with all your extra time now that you're no longer a firefighter?

It's just one less job I have to go to, but I haven't completely quit. I still carry a pager, so if there's a call and they don't have enough people show up, I can still respond.

Plus, I will continue to do medical help at Spring Creek Motocross track. So, I haven't gotten completely out of it.

You've put a lot of time into Zumbro Falls. This includes work on getting a new fire engine recently, and helping with the Hometown Heroes Memorial to honor veterans and firefighters. Why do you love Zumbro Falls so much?

It's the location. There's good hunting in the area. There's good fishing in the area. It's a typical little rural town. You know everybody and everybody knows what you're doing. But I grew up on a farm outside Zumbro Falls. When I was a kid we'd ride our dirt bikes into town. I've just always loved this town.