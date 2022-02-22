SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Community

Zumbro Falls Fire Chief Bruce Heitmann's 'retirement' shows decades of service

Zumbro Falls' mayor reunited with babies he delivered during service as firefighter, first responder

Jim Bruce and Alexis.jpg
Retired Zumbro Falls Fire Chief, and current mayor, Bruce Heitmann, center, stands with two "babies" he delivered – Jim Hoffman, left, and Alexis Johnson – at Heitmann's retirement party on Jan. 22, 2022, in Zumbro Falls. Heitmann delivered those babies in 1995 and 1996.
Contributed / Chris Conrad
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
February 22, 2022 05:30 AM
Share

ZUMBRO FALLS — "You take pride in your hometown," said Bruce Heitmann. "Zumbro Falls has always been kind of special to me."

Heitmann has been special to Zumbro Falls as well.

Currently, he serves as mayor of the small town located about halfway between Rochester and Lake City. He also spent 43 years on the Zumbro Falls Fire Department, retiring Dec. 31, 2021, from the department with the rank of fire chief.

Chris Conrad, an assistant fire chief, said if you add up all the time Heitmann has volunteered to the town over the years, it'd be somewhere upwards of 40,000 hours.

"He’s seen just about every day making something better," Conrad said. "You'll see him cutting grass or moving snow. He’s a perfectionist and it shows. Bruce is always trying to make the community better."

ADVERTISEMENT

Heitmann recently talked about his career as a volunteer, his most memorable moments, and what he loves about Zumbro Falls.

You've been on the fire department here for 43 years. How did you start out and why?

I started in 1977 or '78. I had a part-time business in Zumbro Falls, though I lived in Mazeppa at the time. I tried joining the Mazeppa Fire Department, but they turned me down for whatever reason, so I volunteered here. They were looking for new members, and they just asked me to join.

At your retirement party, you were reunited with the two babies — now young adults — you delivered as part of your work as an emergency responder. Tell me about delivering two babies — Jim Hoffman and Alexis Johnson — more than 26 years ago.

I had just completed my EMT class because I worked part-time for Lake City Ambulance back then. But who thought I'd ever experience this? I said at the retirement party, you could have done nothing but have those two being here, and it was all I needed.

Also Read
Stelling Farms 01
Members Only
Local
Where will we find the future of farming?
From family farms to FFA, the agriculture producers of tomorrow are learning how to grow our food today
February 18, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
01 Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers from St. Paul measured the ice on Lake Pepin to help prognosticate the start of the tow boat season.
February 17, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Byron Apartment Proposal Location.png
Members Only
Business
Affordable housing deals get harder to make in Byron, surrounding towns
A deal for a second 47-unit apartment complex in Byron faces tough fiscal challenges.
February 16, 2022 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

You do this job, and you see a lot of death and destruction. But these two here make up for all that.

What will you do with all your extra time now that you're no longer a firefighter?

It's just one less job I have to go to, but I haven't completely quit. I still carry a pager, so if there's a call and they don't have enough people show up, I can still respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, I will continue to do medical help at Spring Creek Motocross track. So, I haven't gotten completely out of it.

You've put a lot of time into Zumbro Falls. This includes work on getting a new fire engine recently, and helping with the Hometown Heroes Memorial to honor veterans and firefighters. Why do you love Zumbro Falls so much?

It's the location. There's good hunting in the area. There's good fishing in the area. It's a typical little rural town. You know everybody and everybody knows what you're doing. But I grew up on a farm outside Zumbro Falls. When I was a kid we'd ride our dirt bikes into town. I've just always loved this town.

Bruce Heitmann.jpg
Zumbro Falls Mayor Bruce Heitmann stands next to a fire truck during his retirement ceremony on Jan. 22, 2022, in Zumbro Falls. Heitmann stepped down from the Zumbro Falls Fire Department as fire chief after serving in the department for 43 years.
Contributed photo / Chris Conrad

Related Topics: PEOPLELAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSASKED AND ANSWEREDEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Views on marriage have changed, but the commitment is the same
Columnist Loren Else says boomers need to model by example what a relationship is and, for those of us who are married, what that means. That we are all in.
February 22, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Rochester isolated by rain, sleet, and snow – all communication down
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Ricky Clark is the first Dover-Eyota wrestler to compete at state
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
February 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
February 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports