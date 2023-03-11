6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cothern cool under fire, collects shutout in playoff debut for Grizzlies

Tate Cothern made 20 saves to earn a shutout in his first NA3HL playoff start. Luke Morrisette and Luke Sawicky scored to lift Rochester to a win in Game 1 of a Central Division semifinal series.

GRIZZLIES.SALUTE.jpg
The Rochester Grizzlies shown here saluting the Recreation Center crowd earlier this season, opened the NA3HL Central Division playoffs on Friday with a 2-0 win against Peoria at the Rec Center.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 10:28 PM

ROCHESTER — Tate Cothern finished his first regular season of junior hockey with the second-best goals-against average in the North American 3 Hockey League.

Cothern's 1.70 GAA was even more impressive considering he only played in eight of the Rochester Grizzlies' first 32 games.

The Rochester Mayo graduate's confidence never wavered, though, and when he got his opportunity to seize the full-time starting job, he didn't let it slip through his mitts.

Cothern started 13 of Rochester's final 15 regular-season games, going 11-2-0 in that span, posting a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage in that span, helping the Grizzlies win the Central Division championship on the final weekend of the regular season.

Cothern's strong play helped his team earn home-ice advantage throughout the Central Division playoffs by winning the franchise's fourth consecutive regular-season division title.

That strong play continued Friday, as Cothern made his NA3HL postseason debut and stopped all 20 shots he faced in a 2-0 win against the Peoria (Ill.) Mustangs at the Rochester Recreation Center in Game 1 of the rivals' best 2-out-of-3 division semifinal series.

Rochester can win the series in Game 2, set for a 6:30 p.m. start Saturday in Peoria. If necessary, a Game 3 is set for 5:05 p.m. Sunday at the Rec Center.

Cothern and the Grizzlies withstood Peoria's first-period jump; the goalie made half of his 20 saves in the first 20 minutes. He made five saves in the second period and five more in the third.

On the opposite end, Mustangs goalie Cam Pendleton was nearly Cothern's equal. Pendleton made 28 saves in the game and didn't allow a goal after the first period. Pendleton made 12 saves in the first period, seven in the second and nine in the third.

Rochester's "Lukes" took care of all the scoring in the game.

Rookie forward Luke Sawicky — who rejoined the Grizzlies just 10 days ago, after his Osseo High School team was eliminated from the Minnesota high school Section 5AA playoffs by Maple Grove — scored his first playoff goal as a Grizzly midway through the first period. Spencer Klotz found Sawicky alone in the low slot 9:52 into the game and made a nice feed, which Sawicky one-timed past Pendleton for what held up to be the game-winning goal.

Then, as time ticked down in the first period, Ryan Berglund found Luke Morrisette on a back-door pass and Morrisette didn't miss, hitting an open side of the net to make it 2-0.

That was it for the scoring, proving Grizzlies coach Chris Ratzloff to be true when he said earlier this week that goals could be tough to come by in this series, and in the playoffs.

Rochester improved to 9-0 all-time at the Rec Center in the postseason. The Grizzlies hope is to not play another game at the Rec Center until next weekend in the Central Division finals. If the Grizzlies can beat Peoria Saturday night or Sunday, they'll face either Milwaukee or Oregon (Wis.) in another 2-out-of-3 series next weekend, with the winner of that one advancing to the Fraser Cup, the NA3HL's national championship tournament.

GRIZZLIES 2, MUSTANGS 0

Peoria 0-0-0 — 0

Rochester 2-0-0 — 2

First period — 1. ROC, Luke Sawicky 1 (Spencer Klotz 1, Gavin Mears 1) 9:52. 2. ROC, Luke Morrisette 1 (Ryan Berglund 1, Logan Kroyman 1) 19:40. Second period — no scoring. Third period — no scoring.

Shots on goal — PEO 10-5-5—20, ROC 14-7-9—30. Goalies — PEO, Cam Pendleton (L, 0-1-0; 28 saves-30 shots); ROC, Tate Cothern (W, 1-0-0; 20 saves-20 shots). Power-play opportunities — PEO 0-for-4, ROC 0-for-4. Penalties — PEO, 4-8 minutes; ROC, 4-8 minutes.

NA3HL PLAYOFFS

CENTRAL DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best of 3 series)

Game 1, Friday: Rochester 2, Peoria 0 (Grizzlies lead series 1-0)

Game 2, Saturday: at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.

Game 3, Sunday: at Rochester, 5:05 p.m. (if necessary)

By Staff reports
