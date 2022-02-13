Crave kicks off drag brunch series

Drag troupe The Rochester Girls kicked off a series of drag brunches at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., on Sunday with the help of Twin Cities drag performers.
Performers held two sold-out performances there. Crave hosts another drag brunch March 20 and another April 24. Managers there said the performance series would likely continue if it was well received.
The Rochester Girls also have an event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the International Event Center.
Drag brunch Allota Shots 02.JPG
Allota Shots, center, performs at a drag brunch as drag performer Jayda Clyne, left, looks on at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022. The performance was the first in a series of drag brunches scheduled there.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Jayda Clyne 02.JPG
Jayda Clyne, a member of the Rochester Girls drag troupe, plays with Melanie Fischer's hair at a drag brunch Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S. Fischer, who lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, said she visited Rochester to attend the sold-out brunch performance.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Sidonia Dudval.JPG
Sidonia Dudval performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Jamie Monroe 02.JPG
Jaie Monroe performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022. The sold out event was the first in a planned series of drag brunches at Crave.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Tank TopOff.JPG
Drag performer Tank TopOff performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Jamie Monroe 01.JPG
Drag performer Jamie Monroe performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Allota Shots 01.JPG
Allota Shots hosts a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin