Crave kicks off drag brunch series

Drag troupe The Rochester Girls kicked off a series of drag brunches at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., on Sunday with the help of Twin Cities drag performers.

Performers held two sold-out performances there. Crave hosts another drag brunch March 20 and another April 24. Managers there said the performance series would likely continue if it was well received.

The Rochester Girls also have an event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the International Event Center.