DODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORD

Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival - Century vs. Dodge County Boy
Prep
Dodge County's Dale, depth do in Century in Kiwanis opener
Dodge County built a four-goal third-period lead against Rochester Century then hung on late to beat the Panthers in the opening round of the 2021 Kiwanis Festival.
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Cummings shines, but Mayo falls; Austin rolls past Waseca
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
December 22, 2021 12:09 AM
032421.S.DC.MW.BHOCK.01976.jpg
Prep
Dodge County learning to play through adversity early in season
The Dodge County boys hockey team is off to a 4-3-0 start, and is learning to battle through adversity as it looks forward to getting healthy for the post-holidays portion of its schedule.
December 21, 2021 10:48 PM
Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Local
Search for man who fled traffic stop led to soft-lockdown at area school Thursday
Obka Charles Phanuel, 21, was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving after revocation, marijuana in a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer on foot. He had not been officially charged as of Friday morning.
December 17, 2021 11:40 AM

