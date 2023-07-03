Four veterans who could propel a repeat title run for the Austin Bruins

Just 40 days have passed since the Austin Bruins came within one goal and a few minutes of winning the first Robertson Cup championship in franchise history.

There was little time to digest a tough 4-3 loss to the Oklahoma Warriors in the North American Hockey League championship game, though. The Bruins’ coaches were on flights two days later to attend NAHL pre-draft camps and to scout players. The Bruins’ players scattered, some to prepare for college hockey, others to prepare to attempt to earn a spot with a USHL, others to prepare for a bigger role with the Bruins in 2023-24.

The first step toward repeating as NAHL Central Division champions took place over the past four days, as more than 150 players found their way to Riverside Arena for the Bruins’ main tryout camp. The coaches and players scattered again late Saturday night — this time to take their minds off hockey and rest their bodies for the start of the season in less than two months.

Howard and assistant coach Hampus Sjodahl have the framework of the 2023-24 team in place now.

“Our goal coming out of camp is, we want to bring our 30-man roster back for Orientation Camp (in August),” Howard said. “That’s where we begin to figure out who can play in our systems and play with structure.

“We’ll try to get to a (roster) number that will give guys every opportunity to prove themselves.”

With main camp in the rearview, here are four veterans who looked strong at camp last week and could play an even bigger role for the Bruins this season, as they attempt to duplicate their run to the Robertson Cup finals:

Trent Wiemken

The goalie from Fargo, N.D., was perhaps the key reason why the Bruins made a run to the Robertson Cup Final.

Wiemken came to main camp a year ago as an unknown, a player with no guarantees that he’d even be kept after the first two days of tryout camp. But with starter Ethan Robertson out due to illnesses and injuries early in the season, Wiemken seized his opportunity. And when Robertson suffered a season-ending injury in February, Wiemken played nearly every minute from that point on.

He finished his rookie regular season with an 18-6-5 record, a 2.04 goals-against average and an .917 save percentage. He followed that by going 8-2-1 with a 1.81 GAA in the postseason.

“He’s a kid who got to play — and took us to — that championship game,” Howard said. “We were in awe (this summer) … we honestly planned to not have him back because we thought somebody (a USHL team) would take him from us. We’re shocked that didn’t happen. He’s a 5-foot-11 guy and everyone’s looking for that prototypical NHL goalie who’s 6-3 or 6-4. That’s not Trent. He’s a smaller guy, but he’s a smaller guy who stops the puck.”

Dylan Cook

The only member of the Bruins’ first line from last postseason who is expected to return this season, Cook could play big minutes and step into an even bigger role in his second year with Austin.

He was fourth on the team in points in the regular season (40) and third in goals (18), playing alongside Division I recruits Walter Zacher (Robert Morris) and Gavin Morrissey (Wisconsin). The Princeton, Minn., native added nine assists in 11 playoff games.

At 6-feet, 185 pounds, Cook has a great combination of size and skill.

“He’s a key piece to have back,” Howard said. “He’ll be a leader for us, big for us. He’ll do things the right way.”

Austin forward Austin Salani (4) attempts to push the puck past Maryland goaltender William Hakansson (33) in front of the net Saturday, May 20, 2023, in an NAHL Robertson Cup Championship matchup at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Austin Salani

The third-year Bruins forward and Dartmouth College commit from Hancock, Mich., could be the leader for the Bruins this season. And he’ll play a key role up the middle as the Bruins figure out their depth at center.

He’ll enter the season with as much NAHL experience as anyone on the roster, and after an outstanding offensive season, in which he recorded 21 goals and 61 points.

Howard lumped Salani and Cook together, as they share similar leadership traits.

“They’re going to explain to the guys in the room how we play here, how we do things, how detailed we are and more importantly, it’s going to help with our system-work on the ice,” Howard said. “When we put our structure in place, those guys know where to be and how to do it. We get there quickly once the season starts, so having those guys back is key.”

Austin forward Ocean Wallace (27) celebrates after scoring Friday, May 19, 2023, in a matchup against Maryland at the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Ocean Wallace

Like Salani, Wallace will enter his third season with the Bruins this fall, which means he has shown he can be versatile and play the team’s systems the right way.

He was a member of the Bruins’ third line, which produced some offense throughout the postseason, but more so excelled at keeping the puck away from the opposing team’s top lines.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Wallace had 35 points in 67 games last season and could be an even bigger offensive threat this season.

“He’s going into his third year here,” Howard said. “I think he found his role, found his niche a little bit last year, especially on the power play. We’re hoping he can take off and continue to do what he did last year.”