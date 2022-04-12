Breaking News
The Austin Police Department announced Tuesday, April 12, 2022, that the Olmsted County Attorney provided a declination letter to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Mower County Attorney’s Office in regard to the Dec. 23, 2021, shooting.
Former Rochester Mayo and Shattuck St. Mary's standout hockey player Maddox Fleming is excelling with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede this spring. The Notre Dame commit could also be selected in July's NHL Draft.
Oronoco Fire Department collects more than 400 pieces of fire gear to donate to Ukraine, other countries
The Oronoco Fire Department has collected gear for about three weeks that will be given to a charity for shipment internationally.
Delta-8-THC smells just like marijuana, but it is legal for sale in all smoke, CBD shops and dispensaries across Minnesota.
Mission driven: Minnesotan jumps into action to aid Ukrainian refugees
Peter Nordquist became 1 of 9 Americans to join a humanitarian team that was in Poland for about a week before crossing the Ukrainian border on Sunday, April 10, and traveling to Lviv on a crowded bus.
Dr. Beth Thompson, who also is Minnesota's Board of Animal Health executive director, announced she is resigning from her position effective May 8, according to Tuesday, April 12, news release.
The donations are part of a campaign partnership between Hy-Vee and Feeding America called "Scan Out Hunger." The campaign took place between October and December 2021 with the goal of providing more than 5 million meals to Feeding American food banks.
When I was a year old, my father went to prison for a drug-related crime; he served eight years and died when I was 12. I am currently incarcerated for murder and attempted manslaughter that occurred during a drug deal — crimes far worse than my father’s. I can say from experience that my father’s incarceration did nothing to protect society. Instead, It was an ingredient that only created bigger problems.
Some golf carts were stolen from a West Fargo store and Mapleton golf course, investigators said.
Two of the key players in the Rochester Grizzlies' run to a national championship will be moving on and up next season. Forward Ben Oakland has signed a tender with the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL, while defenseman Noah Roitman has committed to play for Concordia University in Mequon, Wis., an NCAA Division III program located in a northern suburb of Milwaukee.
As the process of impeachment and potential removal from office continues, the adopted articles of impeachment will be served upon Ravnsborg, which will trigger a 20-day waiting period before the Senate can begin a trial.
April showers bring bright and fresh produce to our shelves. Spring marks the beginning of an abundant growing season and spring produce can add a nice bit of freshness to your meals — not to mention all of the great vitamins and minerals that they will offer your body. Fruits and vegetables that are in season are often tastier, more nutrient-dense and often less expensive.
Investments in Rochester’s downtown are always welcome, and one that’s been recently announced is not related to Mayo Clinic, not a hotel, a restaurant or apartment building.
We live in a digitally connected culture, so for local side-gig expert LaChelle Wieme, this means embracing online business and a global community, all while finding balance and staying on track with her well-being.