Game Day Notebook: Austin Bruins' grind line having an 'Ocean' of success

BLAINE — There is no disguising what the trio of Ethan Lindahl, Ocean Wallace and Sam Christiano provide to the Austin Bruins.

When the Bruins need to shut down an opposing line, they're the trio that is called upon.

And Austin's Grind Line takes a great deal of pride in that role.

"We just go out and outwork the opposition on every single shift," said Wallace, a second-year Bruins forward. "Before every shift we're talking on the bench and keep telling each other 'go outwork them, go outwork them.' When we do that, we usually like our result."

That has been the case throughout Austin's postseason run, and it was the case again Friday night in Game 1 of a North American Hockey League Robertson Cup semifinal series at Fogerty Arena. Lindahl, a smaller (5-foot-9, 165) but hard-nosed center, and his line found themselves on the ice in key situations often throughout a 4-0 win against the Maryland Black Bears.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight. If needed, a Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the series will face the Oklahoma Warriors or Minnesota Wilderness in the Robertson Cup national championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In Game 1, Lindahl won key faceoff after key faceoff as the Bruins held off a strong push by Maryland in the third period.

Austin forward Ocean Wallace (27) celebrates after scoring Friday, May 19, 2023, in a matchup against Maryland at the Robertson Cup Championship in Blaine, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Wallace scored a momentum-shifting goal late in the second period, winning a puck battle along the boards behind Maryland goalie William Hakansson, then battling through a Black Bears defender before powering the puck past Hakansson for a 3-0 lead.

Fittingly, Lindahl and Christiano assisted on Wallace's goal.

It's the way things have gone for the Grind Line in the postseason — their success comes from a group effort.

Christiano

Lindahl's assist marked his first point of the postseason and Christiano's assist is his second point of the playoffs. Wallace has two goals and two assists through eight postseason games so far.

"It's been great playing with those guys," Wallace said. "Obviously, throughout the year, lines have juggled and shuffled. We've found a good match there and it gives our team really good depth. Ethan, anyone on our team who knows him would say he's just an absolute workhorse. Despite his size, he's one of the most tenacious and hardest-working kids on the team. And Sam just has a lot of poise with the puck and really good skill."

Bruins boosted by frenetic fans

Giuseppe Fiorillo allowed himself to stop a couple of times, if only for a split second, and soak in the noise coming from the stands in St. Cloud’s Municipal Athletic Complex on May 13.

Fiorillo’s Austin Bruins were playing the St. Cloud Norsemen in Game 4 of the North American Hockey League Central Division Finals, a game the Bruins eventually won in overtime to advance to this week’s Robertson Cup national tournament.

At some point in that game at St. Cloud, it dawned on Fiorillo and his teammates that the crowd was just as loud — if not louder — when the Bruins scored or made a big hit, than when the Norsemen would.

“It’s been surreal,” Fiorillo, a first-year Bruins defenseman, said of the support the team has received from the Austin community throughout the team’s playoff run. “Last weekend in St. Cloud, to see all the familiar faces show up, it was like a home game.

“And to see how excited they were for us making it to the Robertson Cup, it makes us want to go out there and win the whole thing for them.”

The Bruins took another step toward that goal on Friday night, shutting out the Maryland Black Bears in a physical Game 1 of the best-of-3 Robertson Cup national semifinals. And the Bruins fans were once again out in full force.

“Seeing all the fans who made the two-hour trek was great,” Bruins goalie Trent Wiemken said after making 27 saves Friday night to record his second shutout of this postseason. “We’ve had great support from them all year. It’s awesome to be able to play in (the Robertson Cup) and doing it’s great that it’s pretty close to home for all the fans.”

Game 2 of the Bruins-Black Bears series is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Fogerty Arena. If a Game 3 is needed, it’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday. The winner of the series will face the winner of the other national semifinal series. The top-seeded Oklahoma Warriors lead the Minnesota Wilderness (Cloquet) 1-0 in that series after a come-from-behind 4-2 win on Friday.

Fiorillo a physical force

Fiorillo, a first-year Bruin from Rochester, N.Y., played high school hockey for a program — Nichols School in Buffalo, N.Y. — that has churned out dozens of college players. Nichols has produced a dozen Division I players and the same number of Division III players over the past decade.

The hard-hitting 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman, wants to add his name to that list.

So as he was considering options for his development path a year ago, he reached out to current Bruins forward and leading goal-scorer Walter Zacher, a Buffalo native who is committed to play Division I hockey at Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh.

“Walter is from around the same area in New York that I am, and he had nothing but good things to say about (Austin’s) coaching staff, the area,” Fiorillo said. “He sold me on the idea that this is a place you want to play. It’s one of the better junior organizations you can go to.”

Fiorillo

Fiorillo’s decision to sign a tender with the Bruins during his senior season has paid off. He’s playing on Austin’s top defensive pairing, alongside captain Jack Malinski, a University of Vermont commit.

In fact, Fiorillo, known as ‘G’ to his teammates, is the only one of Austin’s top four defensemen who isn’t committed to a Division I program — yet. It seems like just a matter of time, though.

“G is one of our better defenders and our most improved player this year,” said Bruins assistant coach Justin Fisher, who works primarily with the team’s defensemen and penalty killers. “He closes quickly and is a big body. He knows how to pin guys and has done a good job with making his breakout passes. If we can do that, keep the puck away from the other team, it’s obviously easier to defend when we’re possessing the puck.”

Fiorillo has just three points — all assists — in his rookie season, but that’s not the role he’s been asked to play. And he knows what he needs to do to help the team win a championship — and to ultimately land some college offers.

“The coaches here, they’ve done a ton for me, either through video or just getting on the ice early with me and working on parts of my game that need improvement,” Fiorillo said. “They’re hard on us, but they push us to get the most out of us. … Steve (Howard, Austin’s head coach) preaches that — ‘handle yourself like a pro and make sure you’re doing the little things right, and that you’re focused every day you’re here.’”

Big-game players

The pressure of the Robertson Cup — the atmosphere and the significance of the event — is nothing new to many of the Bruins’ players.

Goalie Trent Wiemken backstopped his high school team, Fargo (N.D.) Davies High School, to the North Dakota state championship game as a senior.

Damon Furuseth (Gentry Academy), Jack Malinski (Lakeville South) and Josh Giuliani (Maple Grove) all played in the state championship game at the Minnesota high school state tournament, in front of 18,000 fans at the Xcel Energy Center.

“For sure, (that experience) definitely helps as a player,” Giuliani said. “Being on that big stage and now, thankfully, being able to do that again, on maybe even a bigger stage… there are more fans there watching at the high school level, but this week will be a blast, too, and I’m excited to do it with this team.”

So, while they understand the importance of this week’s game, the pressure is nothing they haven’t already experienced in their hockey careers.

“Any kind of playoff experience is key right now,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. “Being in the environment and handling the pressure … some guys thrive in it, and there are some guys who aren’t comfortable.”

Howard has been through those big-game situations, too, as a player and a coach, including leading the Flint Jr. Generals to one of the best records in NA3HL history in the 2013-14 season, when they went 42-4-1.

“In any sport, when you’re a young kid, you dream of the moment when you’re taking the last shot in a big basketball game with 5 seconds left, or you have a game-winning penalty shot like in ‘The Mighty Ducks,’” Howard said, “or you’re stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and you’re down by three.

“Those are scenarios we’ve all played out in our head, but to be in an actual game where it matters, those are the moments where you need to find your heroes. It’s where boys become men.”

Notes and quotes …

• Defenseman Jack Malinski, on what it means to him to be the Bruins’ captain: “The guys we have this year, they all listen, they’re all respectful. I don’t really have to do anything to keep them in line. We have 27 captains on this team right now. Every single person in that locker room is a leader and they all deserve to wear a letter. That’s just the team we have.”

• Head coach Steve Howard, on telling his players to embrace the opportunity they have: “I told the guys before the playoffs started, some guys go through their whole hockey careers without even playing in a playoff game, let alone a championship game. Some have never won a ring. This is what you always want to be known for, for being a playoff-style player and team.”

• Austin took just one minor penalty — and killed it successfully — in Friday’s victory against Maryland, the fewest penalties it’s taken in a game this postseason. The Bruins entered Game 1 against Maryland averaging 6.0 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes per game in the playoffs.

• The Bruins’ sizzling power play continued to stay red-hot on Friday. Austin went 2-for-3 on the man-advantage, getting a first-period power-play goal from Matys Brassard and a third-period tally from Malinski. Austin is now an impressive 16-for-39 (41.0%) on the power play in the postseason.