Fillmore County has recorded its first case of the coronavirus infection in a young person.
The case involves a girl between the ages of 10 and 19 who likely contracted the disease through local transmission, said Jessica Erickson, Fillmore County's director of nursing, meaning she contracted COVID-19 being in the community and not through travel.
The girl is recovering at home, Erickson said. The case brings to six the number of people diagnosed with the disease in Fillmore County. The county's first case was reported March 20, 10 days ago.
While not immune to the coronavirus, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the cases to date.
While the symptoms are the same as with adults, children with COVID-19 have generally had mild symptoms, including cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose and cough.
The other coronavirus cases in Fillmore County involve a female between 20 and 29 years old, two males between 40 and 40, and two males between 60 and 69.