'He might be a Nico Sturm in a few years': Muzzatti turning heads, bouncing bodies for Bruins

Jason Muzzatti put his youngest son, Sutter, in goalie pads one time.

Jason played goalie at Michigan State University from 1987-91 before a 15-year professional career that included 62 games played in the NHL, with four different franchises. So who better to teach a young hockey fanatic about the ins and outs of being a goalie?

There was only one problem.

“I played one game at goalie and didn’t like it too much at all,” Sutter Muzzatti said. “I didn’t like getting pucks shot at me, so I switched to forward right away.”

Jason Muzzatti — now the goalies coach for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves — didn’t put up much of a fight. His oldest son, Dryden, carried on the family’s goaltending tradition while Sutter carved a different path, all while Jason coached his boys throughout their youth hockey careers.

Sutter’s position switch turned out to be the right move. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Muzzatti has become a force in his second season with the Austin Bruins, leading the team this year in assists (22) and points (33) as an 18-year-old in a league typically dominated by 19- and 20-year-olds.

He’s also held firm in his commitment to play Division I college hockey at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — a commitment he made close to 18 months ago, just before he left home to move to Austin for the first time. Muzzatti will head the Troy, N.Y., university this fall.

“With Sutter, he’s always had the confidence, always had the ability to make things happen,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said. “It’s just been, this year he’s comfortable in his spot and he knows he’s one of our leaders. He’s not a vocal leader, but a big leader by example. He does things the right way, plays the right way.”

Muzzatti had five goals and 13 points last season as a 17-year-old NAHL rookie. His increased confidence, ice time and production are big reasons why the Bruins (22-14-3 overall) sit in first place in the North American Hockey League Central Division standings heading into this weekend’s home-and-home series against the North Iowa Bulls, who sit fourth in the division, but at 18-15-5 are just six points back of the Bruins.

“It’s definitely a process here,” Muzzatti said of getting comfortable playing in the NAHL. “You have to earn everything. Nothing is given to you. You have to put the work in in practices, learning the systems and then learning to translate it into games.”

A self-taught skater

Muzzatti fell in love with skating, hockey and just being on the ice at a young age. His competitive spirit and determination began to shine through when he was just 2 years old and learning how to skate on rinks in Italy, where his dad was playing professionally.

“The story I’m always told is, I was skating on the outdoor rinks in Italy at the time,” he said with a laugh. “I was 2 years old and I wouldn’t let anyone help me up off the ice when I fell. I’d want to do it myself. I just kind of learned how to skate that way, doing it myself.”

Current Austin Bruins forwards Braidan Simmons-Fischer, far left, and Sutter Muzzatti, far right, played one game for the U.S. National Team Development Program in the 2020-21 season. That game came against NCAA Division III power Adrian College, a team that includes three former Bruins, Matt Eller, Terry Ryder and Jaden Shields. (Contributed photo)

Muzzatti’s skill and size always allowed him to play up a year or two, on his older brother’s youth teams. He then played three seasons, from 2017-20, in the Meijer AAA program in Michigan, where he quickly climbed the ranks, from 14U to 15U in 2018-19, then 16U to 18U the following season. It was early in Muzzatti’s last season with Meijer that Howard first saw him play.

“He was getting called up from the 16U to the 18U at a showcase in Blaine,” Howard said. “Everyone was talking about this big, skilled kid, Sutter Muzzatti. I remember watching him and thinking he needed to fill out (his body) a bit.

“Then later that season, someone — I don't’ remember if it was his advisor or a coach — sent me a video of him playing. You could just see it, he was coming around, in the plays he was making.”

Not long after Howard received that video clip in his email, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and put an abrupt end to the 2019-20 NAHL season. Every team in the league was granted an extra tender agreement — essentially a contract that binds a player’s rights to an NAHL franchise, if that player chooses to play in the NAHL the following season.

That tender was offered to and signed by Muzzatti.

“It just worked out so great,” Howard said. “... He started out (last season) with Tri-City in the USHL and it didn’t work out, so he came here. He was such a quiet, shy kid. It was the first time he’d really left home. From that point, to see where he is now … I wouldn’t say he’s outgoing, but he’s louder, he jumps into conversations, he talks on the ice.

“Being around the team and the guys, he’s come into his own.”

Muzzatti said a big confidence boost this season has come from playing a majority of his games with the same linemates — fellow skilled power forwards Ocean Wallace (6-feet-3, 200 pounds) and Damon Furuseth (6-1, 180).

“Chemistry with the linemates always helps and I’ve been playing with those same guys for awhile now,” Muzzatti said. “It makes it easier on the ice. You know where everyone will be and they know where you’ll be.”

Howard said the trio's ability to use its size to its advantage has led to its success. Many junior hockey players with good size and strength take time to learn how to best use it on the ice. That’s not the case with Muzzatti and his linemates.

“He has the ability to protect the puck in a corner where you’ll literally see a guy try to hit him and they’ll bounce right off him,” Howard said. “It’s the way he positions himself and how strong on his skates he is.

“If you can get Sutter pinned up against the wall you are fortunate, but you’re not going to hold him there very long. That’s where he makes most of his plays. He gets down in those dirty areas and because he’s able to absorb a hit from a big player, he can keep going with the puck and make a play.”

Muzzatti’s work ethic and potential have his coach drawing comparisons to a former Bruin who now plays for the Minnesota Wild.

“Just the way he came in with his speed and his puck protection, his vision, the way he can make plays … he has it all,” Howard said. “He’s still growing and we’re excited to see how he does at RPI.

“He’s one of those guys who — you never know — might be a Nico Strum in a few years.”

Bruins turning the rink pink

Austin and North Iowa will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mason City, then again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Arena in Austin.

Saturday is the Bruins’ annual Paint the Rink Pink Night, with the team wearing special pink-and-black jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. There will also be a silent auction for other items held during Saturday's game.

The Austin Bruins traditionally sell out all 2,500 seats for their annual Pink The Rink Night hockey game. The ice at Riverside Arena is tinted pink and the Bruins wear pink-and-black jerseys during the game. The jerseys are auctioned off afterward, with proceeds going to the Hormel Institute, for cancer research. Austin's 2021-22 PTRP Night is set for Saturday, a 7:05 p.m. start against North Iowa. Contributed photo / Austin Bruins

All proceeds will be donated to the Hormel Institute to be used for cancer research.

“We’re raising money for a good cause and it’s a fun atmosphere,” Howard said of PTRP Night, which was unable to be held a year ago due to COVID-19 restrictions. “When you get 2,500 people in Riverside Arena, it’s loud, it’s electric, it’s fun. It’s just such a great atmosphere in this arena.

“And the fact that it raises so much money for the Hormel Institute and cancer research, fighting that good fight.”

Over the past 11 years, the Bruins have raised more than $300,000 for the Hormel Institute through Paint The Rink Pink Night auctions.