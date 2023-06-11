A new generation of Mayo One air ambulances are taking to the skies

ROCHESTER — On an average day, five to six helicopters land on the helipad atop Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, making it the busiest heliport in Minnesota. The majority of those landings are made by Mayo One helicopters, which swiftly transport patients with emergent health needs to and from the hospital.

This year, Mayo Clinic is upgrading its air ambulance fleet by retiring three of its older helicopters and replacing them with new Airbus H145-D3 aircraft.

"What we have is a very nice SUV-style aircraft," Todd Lepper, director of air operations for the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, said of the new helicopters. "It's great at what it does."

Mayo Clinic has already put one new helicopter into service as of May 25 — the aircraft, which bears the tail number N483WC, is based at Mankato Regional Airport and replaces its Mankato predecessor.

Two more air ambulances are on the way. Lepper said the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based aircraft is estimated to arrive in November, and the new Rochester-based copter is expected to arrive in December.

"When the aircraft are delivered from Europe, they have to go down to a company in Louisiana that does our medical installation," Lepper said. "It's about a five-to-six-month process for the installation."

The changes come as Mayo Clinic's current aircraft are reaching the end of their lifespan, Lepper said. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service operates four helicopters, with three based out of Rochester, Mankato and Eau Claire. The fourth rotates between those sites.

The first of three new Mayo Clinic air ambulances will be stationed at Mankato Regional Airport and replaces one of Mayo's older helicopters. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"Just like cars wear out, aircraft start to wear out," Lepper said. "You wind up with more time in maintenance, and so there really is an effective lifespan on the aircraft, and we've reached that with our current fleet."

The medical interior on the new aircraft is very similar to what's on board current Mayo One helicopters. With an external defibrillator, ventilator, cardiac monitors, a liquid oxygen system, blood analysis equipment and several units of blood and platelets on board, Lepper described each air ambulance as a "flying ICU."

The biggest changes come with the aircraft itself. The new helicopters are more powerful, quieter and fitted with more safety improvements, Lepper said.

"It has a five-bladed rotor instead of four blades, which makes it smoother, fewer vibrations in the cabin," Lepper said. "It has what's called a Fenestron tail rotor ... instead of being an exposed tail. What that does is it eliminates the tip vortices off of the tail rotor blades, which makes it quieter."

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service staff stand next to the health system's new H145-D3 air ambulance. This helicopter is based in Mankato and joined Mayo Clinic's fleet on May 25, 2023. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

The pinwheel-like tail rotor isn't the only difference that people might notice when they look to the sky and spot these new aircraft. A bright blue and light gray color scheme set the new helicopters apart from their dark-blue-and-yellow predecessors.

Upgraded electronics, such as an advanced autopilot system, will benefit Mayo Clinic's pilots and improve safety. And, like Mayo Clinic's current fleet, the new helicopters are "fully instrument capable," Lepper said. This means Mayo One pilots can fly in low visibility conditions, similar to how commercial airplanes can safely navigate through clouds and fog.

"We can fly in clouds in a way that other operators can't," Lepper said. "A lot of operators have equipment that is certified only for visual conditions, and we're able to fly in instrument conditions in the clouds."

The new helicopters' engines are also about 21% more powerful than what's on board Mayo's current aircraft. This means the new air ambulances can lift more weight beyond the old helicopters' all-inclusive weight limit of 3,585 kilograms, Lepper said, or about 7,904 pounds.

"The maximum weight for the aircraft goes up about 475 pounds," Lepper said. "That can be people, that can be equipment, that can be fuel."

The extra power doesn't translate into a speedier ride, however — Lepper said the new helicopters can fly at 145 miles per hour, about the same speed that the current helicopters get up to when transporting patients.

Rochester Magazine A hospital, at 130 mph. Each Mayo One helicopter—and there are now four of them—carries a ventilator, IV fluids, 70 medications, various blood products, a handheld blood analysis lab, and, sometimes, an isolette for preemies.

"There are helicopters that fly much faster, but it's a trade off," Lepper said. "It carries a lot. It is great at what it does — it has the rear-loading clamshell doors, so it's really effective for moving patients. ... It's like a big, fancy SUV. Doesn't go fast, but it's great at what it does."

When the Rochester and Eau Claire aircraft go into service, Mayo Clinic plans for their tail numbers to honor Dr. W.W. Mayo and Mother Alfred, respectively. The new Mankato-based helicopter's number references the four founders of Mayo Clinic in 1883 (483) and Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo (WC).

Each year, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service transports 1,800 patients via helicopter and 200 patients via its one air ambulance airplane. Of the 2,000 patients received at Saint Marys each year by helicopter, 1,500 arrive through Mayo One, while the other 500 are transported by other air ambulance services.