'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade

ST. PAUL — Megan Peterson knew in September 2021 that Roe v. Wade — the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court precedent that granted the right to an abortion nationwide — was in grave danger.

"When the Supreme Court allowed the Texas SB 8 (bill), vigilante-style abortion ban to remain in effect, that was when I was like, 'Oh, we're done. It's official, it's over,'" Peterson said, referencing the Texas law that bans abortion beyond six weeks of pregnancy and allows members of the public sue anyone involved with an abortion that was claimed to be performed illegally.

Less than a year later, in May 2022, Politico published a report on a draft opinion from the Supreme Court on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The expected ruling would overturn Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of precedent for reproductive health care in the United States.

And on June 24, 2022, that draft ruling became official.

That morning, TL Jordan, an organizing manager for Planned Parenthood North Central States who covers southern Minnesota, recalled that they were in the middle of a public affairs meeting when the Dobbs news emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We knew it was coming, but obviously we didn't know what day," Jordan said. "I just remember someone being like, 'Dobbs dropped,' and then all of us left the call to go start all of our plans."

"Obviously, that was a huge change for the worse," said Peterson, who is the executive director of Gender Justice, a St. Paul-based reproductive justice and gender equity organization. "And so our focus and orientation was, 'What are the paths forward from here?'"

Different opinions, different states

According to a 2022 MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 poll taken after the overturn of Roe, 52% of Minnesota adults surveyed said the U.S. Supreme Court should not have overturned the case. Around 40% of those polled said they supported the decision and about 8% said they were unsure how they felt.

While abortion access remained in Minnesota, several U.S. states, such as Wisconsin and South Dakota, immediately restricted or effectively banned the procedure. Others, such as North Dakota, would impose new restrictions on abortion in the weeks and months following the Dobbs decision.

In the year since Roe fell, Minnesota is considered a haven and an island for abortion in the Upper Midwest. With limited options elsewhere, more out-of-state patients are turning to Minnesota for abortion care.

"During the last year, we've seen nearly a 100% increase in patients traveling outside our region to get an abortion in Minnesota, Iowa or Nebraska — in the states where we offer abortion care," said Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, who is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. "While we continue to primarily serve patients from our region and communities, we've seen an increase in patients coming from states like Texas, Louisiana and Missouri."

As neighboring states clamped down on abortion after Dobbs, Minnesota made moves to expand access by removing certain restrictions on patients and providers.

Paulina Briggs, executive director of WE Health Clinic in Duluth, Minn. Contributed / Paulina Briggs

"Those laws being repealed saved us so much time and effort and stress, and has allowed us to provide better care," said Paulina Briggs, executive director of Duluth's WE Health Clinic, the only abortion clinic that serves northeast Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and Michigan's upper peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a whirlwind of a year in a lot of really heartbreaking ways, but also in a lot of encouraging ways, too," Briggs continued. "So I think we're feeling motivated to continue doing what we've always done."

Here's how abortion in Minnesota has changed in the country's first year post-Roe.

Increased demand

Richardson described post-Roe America as a "patchwork quilt of laws."

"The shifting legal sands make it hard for patients to keep up with what care they can and cannot access and, as a result, many are scared even in states where abortion remains legal," Richardson said.

Minnesota Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights. Richardson is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. Contributed / Minnesota Legislature

With access to abortion heavily restricted or nonexistent in three neighboring states, patient volume has increased at Minnesota's abortion clinics.

The Society of Family Planning's #WeCount report, released in April 2023, found that Minnesota providers administered, on average, 870 abortions per month before the Dobbs decision. After the Dobbs decision came down, that average increased to 1,183 abortions per month from July through December 2022.

Despite the number of abortions per month declining across the U.S. since Dobbs, Minnesota providers are now performing 36% more abortions per month compared to pre-Dobbs.

"We're trying to see as many patients as we can, but that means that our waitlists are longer for some procedures, and our staff are really feeling the urgency to get people in, so they're jumping through hoops to see as many patients as they can," said Dr. Sarah Traxler, an abortion provider and medical director for PPNCS. "We know that if we can't see them here in Minnesota, there might not be anywhere else that they can go."

ADVERTISEMENT

Planned Parenthood clinics in Minnesota have responded to this increased need by offering telemedicine abortion — where patients take medication that induces an abortion at home instead of a clinic — to more Minnesota patients. Traxler said PPNCS has also adjusted by increasing the number of days medication abortion is offered at some clinics, lengthening clinic hours and hiring more staff.

Dr. Sarah Traxler (contributed photo) Contributed

At WE Health in Duluth, Briggs said abortions are provided one day a week there.

"We were prepared to add an additional day if we needed to, but we didn't really end up needing to do that," Briggs said. "It just amounted to maybe a couple more abortions on our abortion days than we previously had been."

The increased demand for abortion care is not only felt by abortion providers. Shayla Walker, executive director of Our Justice, a Minnesota-based abortion fund, said there has been a moderate increase in demand for assistance. Our Justice offers financial, lodging and transportation support for people seeking abortion care in the state.

"There has been an increase, but it hasn't been as much as we anticipated," Walker said. "And one of those reasons why we believe so is because it is really confusing trying to get information about accessing abortion services."

Over the past year, abortion legality has changed and fluctuated in some states, so Walker believes uncertainty is a big factor in when and how people seek abortion care. Sometimes, that means patients are further along in their pregnancy by the time they can schedule an appointment, leading to added medical and travel costs.

"We are seeing a lot of people need higher cost abortions," Walker said of out-of-state patients. "By the time people figure out that there is a way or that it is legal, or that they do have resources to help, they're a little bit further along in their pregnancies. That's making the costs higher."

Because of this, Walker said Our Justice has responded to more requests for solidarity pledges — requests for assistance from other abortion funds to help offset a patient's abortion costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(It) may be a fund in Florida reaching out to us in Minnesota, saying, 'Hey, there's this patient, they have a pregnancy they have to travel so far (for), their cost is now $20,000. Can you help us out with $500 or $1,000?'" Walker said. "That used to happen maybe a couple times a week, and now we're seeing five to 10 emails every day for solidarity pledges."

In the first quarter of 2023, Our Justice aided 166 patients, spending an average of $434 on each patient in financial pledges.

Changes in Minnesota law

While the removal of the federal right to an abortion immediately caused restricted access to the procedure in several states, such as Wisconsin and South Dakota, due to so-called "trigger" laws, the end of Roe did not change anything in Minnesota, legality-wise. Minnesota has its own constitutional right to an abortion as determined by the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court Doe v. Gomez ruling.

Prior to Dobbs, Minnesota allowed elective abortions up until viability, which is usually measured at 24 to 26 weeks gestation. This came with a few restrictions, such as a 24-hour waiting period between consulting with an abortion provider and undergoing the abortion, only letting physicians administer abortion medication and requiring minors to have both of their parents' approval before getting an abortion.

But, on July 11, 2022, some of those restrictions were deemed unconstitutional by Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan, who ruled on a lawsuit against the state filed by Gender Justice.

"That was a huge win and had an immediate impact on providers who were experiencing increased requests for care," Peterson said. "They no longer had to comply with medically unnecessary regulations that serve to create barriers for their patients."

Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, a reproductive justice and gender equity organization based in St. Paul, Minn. Contributed / Gender Justice

For the staff at the Red River Women's Clinic, these changes smoothed their transition to providing abortion care in Minnesota. The clinic had operated out of Fargo, North Dakota, for nearly 25 years. By the time Roe was overturned, Red River was the only abortion provider in North Dakota, and with abortion access under threat there, the clinic moved to its new location in Moorhead in August 2022.

Before the move, Tammi Kromenaker, the clinic's director, said North Dakotans made up 60-65% of Red River's patient population, with the rest coming from Minnesota, South Dakota and, occasionally, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we moved, immediately in the first several months, it really was that same demographic, and that continues to be the bulk of the patients that we see," Kromenaker said.

While in North Dakota, Kromenaker said Red River's staff had to work around a 24-hour waiting period, mandatory ultrasound offers, mandatory reading materials and other restrictions. She recalled when, on Aug. 3, 2022, a patient had to go through a courtroom proceeding in order to get an abortion because the patient's father was not involved in their life, yet North Dakota law required that both parents of a minor needed to sign off on the abortion.

A few days later, just as Red River was reopening its doors in Moorhead, Kromenaker said a 16-year-old patient made an appointment for an abortion. They didn't need parental permission to do so.

"And the young person says, 'I'll be bringing my mother with me,' and we said, 'Sounds good,'" Kromenaker said. "It was just this huge ordeal the week before. ... Basically the same circumstance: a young person comes in with their mother, has the support of that person, but no hoops."

Tammi Kromenaker, director of the Red River Women's Clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota. Contributed / Abortion Care Network

Fewer hoops were yet to come. When the Minnesota Legislature gaveled into session in January 2023, DFL leaders — with party control over the House, Senate and the governor's office — made protecting abortion access one of their top priorities. Over the five-month session, lawmakers cemented most of Judge Gilligan's repeals on restrictions into law, ended the state-funded Positive Abortion Alternatives program and increased payment rates for family planning and abortion services.

Two other measures, the Protect Reproductive Options Act and the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, established a fundamental right to reproductive freedom in Minnesota and created protections against out-of-state legal action against abortion patients and providers.

However, Minnesota's Republican legislators opposed these changes. In response to the Senate passing the Protect Reproductive Options Act in late January 2023, Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson called it "the most extreme abortion bill, not just in the state, but in the world."

Educating abortion providers

Now that advance practice providers — including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse midwives — can administer medication abortions in the state, PPNCS said it has trained 15 of those providers in abortion care since Dobbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Any new providers who come to work for PPNCS in the state of Minnesota, it is now an automatic part of their orientation and their onboarding to be a medication abortion provider at PPNCS," Traxler said.

For physicians, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education requires that obstetrics and gynecology residency programs offer opt-out training in abortion care. Other specialties, such as family medicine, do not have to offer that training.

"We know that if we can't see them here in Minnesota, there might not be anywhere else that they can go." Dr. Sarah Traxler

There are two institutions that offer OB-GYN residencies in Minnesota: the University of Minnesota Medical School and Mayo Clinic.

There are nine residents admitted into the U of M's OB-GYN program each year, and the "vast majority" of those resident physicians participate in the program's core family planning rotation, said Dr. Christy Boraas, the OB-GYN residency lead.

"This rotation includes abortion care but also focuses on evidence-based approaches to early pregnancy loss and best practices in contraception care as well," Boraas said.

Interest in OB-GYN residency programs with full training models has increased across the country, Boraas said. The program at the U of M has seen an increase in both the quantity and quality of applicants since Dobbs.

"As a subspecialist in complex family planning, I continue to hear concerns nationally about the programs and how we can ensure that we have enough qualified obstetrics and gynecology trainees to serve the next generation and ensure that those in our field can continue to save lives in complex cases across geographies," Boraas said.

In a statement, Mayo Clinic says it "is committed to advancing the training and education of medical students and residents to care for all patients. This commitment encompasses the full spectrum of medical conditions related to women’s health and family planning in adherence with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education requirements."

Because non-OB-GYN residency programs often do not include training in abortion care, some Minnesota providers have turned to supplemental training through the Chicago-based Midwest Access Project.

"Folks who are seeking training through Midwest Access Project, we tend to see a lot more family medicine providers than we do OB-GYN," said Ramey Connelly, MAP's associate director of individual clinical training. "We're more likely to see applicants who are from a family medicine track of health care."

In the past year, MAP has trained four Minnesota-based clinicians in abortion care. One was an advanced practice provider who received telemedicine abortion training, Connelly said, and the others were a resident physician and two medical students interested in family medicine residency.

MAP has seen a dramatic increase in applications for abortion training overall post-Roe.

"From 2021 to 2022, our total applications went from 53 total applicants in 2021 to 132 applications in 2022," Connelly said.

On the horizon

The increase in qualified abortion providers comes as Planned Parenthood readies to expand abortion access within the state.

"We're looking into relocating one of our health centers in the Mankato area so that we can add additional space, and we are currently waiting for confirmation on a potential grant that would allow us to expand abortion care at our Vandalia location, as well, in St. Paul," Richardson said.

While abortion rights advocates racked up several wins in the past year, advocates say there's still some progress yet to be made. One remaining issue is Medical Assistance reimbursement rates for abortion providers, Walker said.

"A lot of our abortion clinics are now operating at a deficit," Walker said. "For the first time in 10 years, Medicaid reimbursements have been increased by 20%. ... However, for clinics to break even, they need the reimbursement to be at 50%."

"I think there are many things that we should be thinking about to address what we know are preventable health crises within our state." Rep. Ruth Richardson

Another issue, for Peterson, is that the parental notification law for minors seeking abortion care is still technically the law, though it is not currently effect due to Judge Gilligan's enjoinment. She said repealing that law is a future goal.

"And then there was one issue that the judge in the Doe v. Minnesota case just didn't rule on, and that was the challenge to fetal disposition," Peterson said. "The state mandates that the fetal tissue from either an abortion or hospital miscarriage must be cremated or buried."

When Gender Justice took Doe v. Minnesota to court in 2019, the plaintiffs argued that the fetal disposition law was too prescriptive and did not account for religious beliefs.

"With (the legislative) session, we honestly ran out of time to get really clear on what the best language was for that," Peterson said. "And so that is something that remains for next year."

And, for Richardson, there's the larger picture of reproductive health care access, particularly for people of color.

"Something that is weighing heavily on me is the Black maternal health crisis that we have in this state and in this nation," she said. "I think there are many things that we should be thinking about to address what we know are preventable health crises within our state."