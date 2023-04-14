AG Ellison: Mifepristone still an approved medication, but 'things are changing rapidly'

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Planned Parenthood leaders on Friday affirmed that Minnesotans can still access mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, while battling court rulings out of Texas and Washington state put mifepristone's U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in jeopardy.

"Things are changing rapidly," Ellison said. "Nobody can honestly say they know exactly what is going to happen, but we are committed to make sure that people have the right to make their own reproductive choices and use safe drugs like mifepristone."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, issued a court ruling on April 7 that placed a hold on the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which has been on the market since 2000. That same day, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, issued a ruling ordering U.S. authorities not to make any changes restricting access to mifepristone. The Justice Department appealed Kacsmaryk's ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled on Wednesday that the drug can remain on the market for now, with some restrictions.

"If you have a medication abortion appointment booked or you know someone with a medication abortion appointment, I want to assure you that Planned Parenthood is committed to providing abortion care to anyone who comes through our doors in the states where abortion is still legal," said Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States, whose clinics in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska offer abortion services.

The circuit court's decision, however, limits mifepristone's use to abortions occurring at seven weeks of pregnancy or earlier and prohibits mailing the medication. Ellison called this decision "ridiculous."

"I think it shouldn't have any restrictions at all," Ellison said. "I think mifepristone has been used for more than two decades, used by 5 million people and has a good safety record, comparable to so many things you can buy over-the-counter today."

"Anti-abortion activists have used the courts to create confusion in the health care system, which directly harms patients," added Ruth Richardson, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood North Central States. "It's a cruel tactic and will serve to harm already marginalized communities."

Mifepristone is used as the first medication in a two-step series with misoprostol to induce an abortion. This is the standard of care for this procedure, Traxler said. A misoprostol-only regimen can be used for abortions, she added, but the dual use of mifepristone and misoprostol has a better success rate and lessened side effects.

"We're going to use it if we are allowed to," Traxler said. "If we're not allowed to use mifepristone because it gets taken off the market, we will then have to transition to a misoprostol-only regimen. ... Because of (Ellison's) efforts, we will not be forced to transition to an alternative regimen for medication abortion."

With an uncertain future for mifepristone, Traxler said PPNCS is interested in stockpiling both mifepristone and misoprostol, a move that states like California, Washington, New York and Massachusetts have made .

"It's going to look a little bit different depending on where we're providing care," Traxler said. "And I also think that all of us in the community are being really mindful about how we stockpile it and potential hoarding by certain providers. We want to make sure that there's actually access to those medications nationwide."

Ellison said he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the mifepristone issue and decide in favor of keeping the drug on the market.

"This judge in Texas has no legal basis to pull mifepristone off the market," Ellison said. "It would be a usurpation of (the) FDA — what about all the other drugs that FDA has approved over the years? I think that this causes so much chaos that even they (the Supreme Court) are going to have to say no."