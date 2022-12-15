SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

AG Keith Ellison’s office says Mayo Clinic’s apparent bill-collection conduct is 'aggressive'

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is looking into Mayo Clinic following a Post Bulletin investigation about the hospital suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office said that they want to hear from any Minnesotan who is struggling with hospital bills. “This is very important to us,” spokesperson John Stiles said.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
December 15, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is looking into Mayo Clinic’s billing and collection practices following a Post Bulletin investigation about the hospital suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills.

"Mayo's apparent aggressive bill-collection conduct that the Post-Bulletin reported is alarming,” said John Stiles, spokesperson for Attorney General Ellison’s office. “We take that very seriously and have asked Mayo for more information."

The Post Bulletin interviewed 20 patients sued by Mayo Clinic for unpaid bills and determined that 14 could have qualified for discounted or free care, also known as charity care, based on the household income information provided during the interview. Yet all but one were forced to pay their bills in full after they were sued, often through wage garnishment. Most had no idea charity care was an option.

Pierson Family
Health
They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them
Nonprofit hospitals must offer free or discounted care to eligible patients. But the Post Bulletin discovered that some patients sued by Mayo for unpaid medical bills didn't know this option existed.
November 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work

Mayo Clinic meets the IRS’s requirement that nonprofit hospitals “widely publicize” their charity care policies. In an email, Mayo said that it promotes its financial assistance programs on its website, authorization forms, hospital and emergency room signage and monthly statements and letters.

Yet 12 of the 14 income-eligible patients interviewed said Mayo made no mention of charity care when they called for help with an unaffordable bill, instead suggesting payment plans or assistance outside of Mayo. The two who discussed charity care with clinic billing employees said they were informed about the policy only when they explicitly asked about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stiles said that he and his team are thinking about ways their office can better highlight the existence of charity care, and that, based solely on the Post Bulletin’s reporting, he thinks Mayo Clinic may be in violation of the “letter and spirit of the Hospital Agreement.”

The Hospital Agreement is a voluntary agreement between the Minnesota Attorney General and all but one of Minnesota's hospitals that sets standards for hospitals' billing and collection practices and provides patients and consumers with a variety of protections and assurances.

It was first negotiated in 2005 and has been renegotiated every five years beginning in 2007, with the most recent agreement reached in 2022 .

Megan Bass
Local
Medical bills can be crippling. Mayo Clinic's charity care? Arguably lacking
Every nonprofit hospital, including Mayo, is required to provide free or discounted care, also known as "charity care," to maintain its nonprofit status with the IRS and reap the benefits of tax exemption. Experts say that financially strong nonprofit hospitals need to be doing more to make it a fair exchange.
September 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work

In 2020, the Attorney General's Office used the Hospital Agreement and the Office's general consumer-protection authority under state law to reach a settlement with Hutchinson Hospital, which the office alleged had improperly increased patients’ payment plans, deactivated the payment plans of patients who did not agree to the new terms, and pressured patients to secure loans or use their retirement savings to satisfy their medical debts.

The settlement required the hospital to restore more favorable hospital billing terms that it had unilaterally terminated for many of its patients. As a result of the settlement, Stiles said his office estimated in July 2021 that Hutchinson Hospital patients had saved upwards of $184,000 .

Stiles said there are many ways that Minnesotans can advocate for themselves when faced with an unaffordable bill.

  1. Contact the Attorney General's Office immediately by phone at 651-296-3353 or 800-657-3878, by filling out a complaint online or by emailing hospital.billing@ag.state.mn.us. 
  2. Specifically ask the provider for charity care.
  3. Ask for a reasonable payment plan.
  4. Review the Attorney General's publication on medical billing.
  5. Get familiar with the Hospital Agreement so you know your rights.

“We really do want to hear from any Minnesotan, whether in the Rochester area or beyond, who is struggling with hospital bills,” Stiles said. “This is very important to us.”

IMG_2024.jpg
Local
Charity care? They found it on ... TikTok
Many patients haven’t heard of "charity care," also known as financial assistance, although every nonprofit hospital, including Mayo Clinic, is required to provide it. And even when patients discover it, many struggle because the application process is too burdensome or they avoid it altogether, reluctant or hesitant to apply for “charity.”
September 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMINNESOTAHEALTHNEWSMDMAYO CLINIC
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
Molly Castle Work is an award-winning investigative journalist. She has investigated a range of topics such as OSHA and worker safety during COVID-19, racially-disproportionate juries and white-owned newspapers' role in promoting lynchings. Readers can reach Molly at 507-285-7771 or mwork@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RCG.png
Health
Hormel Institute research could lead to treatment of rare, chronic autoimmune conditions
The newly published research on how scleroderma develops might lead to new treatment options.
December 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
December 15, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Pedestrian injured in vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Winona
The pedestrian had non-life threatening injuries.
December 14, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Highway 14 County Road 44 open house.jpg
Local
Options for potential $50 million Highway 14 interchange project at County Road 44 narrowed to three
Olmsted County is gathering public comments ahead of working with the state to pick a preferred plan for the interchange between Rochester and Byron.
December 14, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen