Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality

ROCHESTER — The start of summer in Southeast Minnesota was veiled in haze. Widespread wildfires burning in Canada are producing smoke that periodically settles over Minnesota, worsening outdoor air quality for days at a time and aggravating health conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

When that wildfire smoke or other forms of air pollution, such as ground-level ozone, aren't affecting outdoor air quality, the air outside is often cleaner than inside homes, offices and other buildings, said Zachary Pope, a physiology and behavioral research scientist at the Well Living Lab in Rochester.

"Typically, indoor air quality is two to five times worse indoors than it is outdoors," Pope said.

The Well Living Lab, a research collaboration between Mayo Clinic and New York City-based Delos, looks at how different aspects of indoor spaces, such as air quality, impact health.

"What we've seen is that individuals at a certain indoor air quality level will either notice that the air quality is bad, or they'll notice it's good," Pope said. "It's a weird dichotomy where it has to get really bad before people start to notice the indoor air quality is bad."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiny particle problems

When an indoor environment's air quality is poor, Pope said people can suffer from health issues similar to when they're exposed to wildfire smoke. Aerosols — fine particles of dust, soot, liquids and other matter that are suspended in air — can travel deep into the lungs and cause inflammation.

"PM 2.5 (fine particles with a width of 2.5 microns or less) can actually cause changes in inflammatory responses that are present within the body, which is not good, especially for those that have underlying conditions — things like asthma or COPD that are respiratory issues," Pope said. "But this is also a huge problem when we think about cardiovascular disease, for instance, because anything that's essentially raising the likelihood or actually increasing inflammation within the body can lead to downstream rises in blood pressure."

Even smaller particles classified as ultrafine particles can actually enter the bloodstream through the lungs, Pope said, which can worsen that inflammatory response.

The buildup of certain gases can also degrade indoor air quality and affect health and well-being. Carbon dioxide, or CO2, is one.

"Higher CO2 levels are going to lead, oftentimes, to poor sleep quality," Pope said. "If you're awake, they're going to lead to drowsiness."

Zachary Pope looks at an ongoing research study on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Well Living Lab in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Cooking and cleaning

Two of the biggest contributors to poor indoor air quality are cooking and cleaning. Cooking on a stovetop generates a lot of particles, Pope said, and even if you use the use the stove hood vent while cooking, oftentimes that air just goes through a small filter before re-entering the kitchen.

"When you're cooking, that's gonna continue to build up those particles in the air ... until you either stop cooking and/or mitigate all those particles with a portable air purifier or with running your HVAC system on higher, for instance," Pope said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaning — in particular, vacuuming and sweeping the floor — can also temporarily degrade air quality because those actions can kick dust and other particles back into the air.

"Cleaning solutions ... sometimes they're aerosolized from a canister, for instance, and what that will actually do is generate what are called volatile organic compounds," Pope said. "Some of those VOCs can be harmful to human health as well. But not all VOCs are harmful."

Because there's a discrepancy between our perception of the air quality and its actual, measured quality level, Pope said, this underscores the need for tools and strategies that improve indoor air quality even when it might seem fine.

One simple intervention is opening windows, which can help clear aerosols, VOCs and gases from a space.

"The only way that you can lower CO2 levels is through opening a window and allowing more outdoor air in," Pope said. "It's a gas, so portable air purification, things like that, they aren't going to work on CO2."

Though they can't filter gases, portable air purifiers, also known as air filters, can make a difference in a home or office. These machines have become more commonplace in offices, homes and other indoor spaces as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but the same high-efficiency particulate air filters, or HEPA filters, that filter out aerosolized infectious particles can also remove dust, pollen, soot and other particles from the air.

A portable air filter sits in a research study apartment in the Well Living Lab in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

"The biggest thing to look for is the clean air delivery rate," Pope said of air purifiers. "The CADR is essentially going to tell you what square footage you're going to be able to cover with a single unit."

Pope referred to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturer's two-thirds rule for air purifiers: A machine's CADR should equal at least two-thirds of the room's area. A 300 square foot room, for example, would need an air purifier that filters 200 cubic feet of air per minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ultimately, what we advocate for is multi-point source control," Pope said. "For instance, you could have a portable air purifier that's within, let's say, the kitchen. ... Maybe you want to have one also in your living room because that's where you might spend most of your time."

A benefit of portable air purifiers, Pope added, is that if you don't want to invest in having one for every room, you can just move the machine from room to room with you. A purifier that runs in the kitchen during the day can be moved into the bedroom at night, for example.

The air filters used in HVAC units play a big role in indoor air quality. Pope said he recommends looking in your system's owner manual and see what is the highest rated filter you can place in that unit.

"The better that filter, the less is able to actually get indoors," Pope said.

Pope said more research is needed to study other activities and substances that can impact indoor air quality.

"Ultimately, the way we look at the work we do here in the lab is we're going to make a discovery, we're going to figure out an intervention that can be realistically placed in homes or in skilled nursing facilities or in schools," Pope said, "to actually have a demonstrable impact, for instance, on indoor air quality. If we can do that, we're actually delivering on the stated mission of the lab, which is to improve human health and well-being."