Amid recognition, Mayo Clinic's Varkey reflects on women in health leadership

ROCHESTER — When Dr. Prathibha Varkey was named president of Mayo Clinic Health System in 2021, she was the first woman of color appointed to the position.

Now, after being recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's top 25 women leaders in the industry, Varkey said she’s glad to see women making inroads in health industry leadership positions.

“It has been inspiring to see more women leaders in health care nationally over the last few decades,” Varkey said. “We have made progress but still have a ways to go.”

In more than two decades in medicine, Varkey has watched women gain ground in leadership roles in the industry. When Varkey started at Mayo Clinic in 2001, only 2% of medical school deans in the U.S. were women. As of 2022, women occupy about 18% of those positions. About 25% of full professors in U.S. medical schools are women, Varkey said.

However, women make up just 3% of chief medical officers, and 6% of department chairs in the U.S., Varkey noted.

The increased visibility of women in leadership roles and the high percentage of women entering medicine could help increase representation at medicine’s highest levels, Varkey said.

“We need to see more of that change continue to occur nationally,” Varkey said. “Fortunately, women now comprise over half of today’s medical students.”

Varkey, who was born in India, decided to become a physician in part because her mother and father were physicians in her hometown of Kerala, India.

“I come from a family of physicians and in our family, it was always considered a privilege to be part of the healing and wellness journey of patients and communities,” she said.

Varkey said she has always been willing to join teams and work with people toward shared goals. That’s what eventually led her to the position she holds now.

Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare, said the people on the list were recognized for mentoring coworkers, inspiring others to pursue careers and improving access to care for all patients.

Podmolik said the publication received hundreds of submissions for the top 25 list.