99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Amid recognition, Mayo Clinic's Varkey reflects on women in health leadership

Dr. Prathibha Varkey, named a top women leader in health care says more progress is needed for women in leading roles.

dr. Prathibha Varkey.jpg
Dr. Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's top 25 women leaders. Appointed to the position in 2021, she was the first woman of color appointed to lead the health system.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — When Dr. Prathibha Varkey was named president of Mayo Clinic Health System in 2021, she was the first woman of color appointed to the position.

Now, after being recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's top 25 women leaders in the industry, Varkey said she’s glad to see women making inroads in health industry leadership positions.

“It has been inspiring to see more women leaders in health care nationally over the last few decades,” Varkey said. “We have made progress but still have a ways to go.”

ALSO READ

In more than two decades in medicine, Varkey has watched women gain ground in leadership roles in the industry. When Varkey started at Mayo Clinic in 2001, only 2% of medical school deans in the U.S. were women. As of 2022, women occupy about 18% of those positions. About 25% of full professors in U.S. medical schools are women, Varkey said.

However, women make up just 3% of chief medical officers, and 6% of department chairs in the U.S., Varkey noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increased visibility of women in leadership roles and the high percentage of women entering medicine could help increase representation at medicine’s highest levels, Varkey said.

“We need to see more of that change continue to occur nationally,” Varkey said. “Fortunately, women now comprise over half of today’s medical students.”

Varkey, who was born in India, decided to become a physician in part because her mother and father were physicians in her hometown of Kerala, India.

“I come from a family of physicians and in our family, it was always considered a privilege to be part of the healing and wellness journey of patients and communities,” she said.

Varkey said she has always been willing to join teams and work with people toward shared goals. That’s what eventually led her to the position she holds now.

Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare, said the people on the list were recognized for mentoring coworkers, inspiring others to pursue careers and improving access to care for all patients.

Podmolik said the publication received hundreds of submissions for the top 25 list.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
041023 Molly Dennis.jpg
Local
Censured Rochester council member takes new stance on restrictions
April 10, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
081721-LIBRARY-MASKS-124.jpg
Health
A new, new normal as mask requirement is lifted at Mayo Clinic
April 10, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
AP Computer Science A
Local
Rochester Public Schools prepares to go 'old school' in response to cyber issues
April 10, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Farm Bill.jpg
Policy
Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach form advisory committees to study farm bill issues
April 11, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
Carson Beavers
Prep
How analytics led to Division I baseball scholarship for Mayo's Carson Beavers
April 11, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Spring Fling
Community
Photos: Spring has sprung, 'Spring Fling' held at Oxbow Park
April 10, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
John Marshall, Stewartville boys tennis
Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Stewartville boys tennis on April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott