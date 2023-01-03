99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area gyms, fitness studios see post-New Year's foot traffic

Orangetheory Fitness Rochester typically sees a bump in memberships around the start of the school year and leading up to New Year's Day.

IMG_9525.JPG
Participants get ready to start using the rowing machines during a class at Orangetheory Fitness Rochester on Jan. 2, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
January 03, 2023 05:21 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — With a new year comes the usual crowd of people taking action on their New Year's resolutions, which often center around health and fitness. Rochester-area gyms and fitness studios are noticing new faces in the first few days of 2023.

One of those new faces is Anthony Holloway. He attended his first Orangetheory Fitness class at Apache Mall on Monday, doing cardio and strength exercises in the studio's heart rate-focused interval training format.

"It was a great way just to get back into the rhythm of working out," Holloway said. "I did a lot of working out last year and kind of dropped off towards the end of the year, so this was just a great way to kind of revitalize me and get me back in that mode."

Holloway said this year's motivation to try a new type of workout stemmed from his 2022 resolution to meet a certain weight.

He's not alone in trying something new — Mackenzie McCormack, owner of Orangetheory Fitness Rochester, said memberships do increase in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even in December, we're kind of ramping up," McCormack said. "We see that usually right around kids going back to school (in the fall), and then again right around the new year."

While the Orangetheory class schedule stays consistent through the new year, McCormack said the studio has increased lobby staff hours to handle the influx of new members.

IMG_9564.JPG
Coach Darlene Senner leads a workout class on Jan. 2, 2023 at Orangetheory Fitness Rochester.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

But not every fitness center experiences a New Year's rush. Jarred Burt, owner of Cutting Edge Fitness in St. Charles and Rushford, said that while foot traffic in his facilities does increase some after the holidays, new memberships spike at a different time of the year.

"It gets a real big spike in October and November," Burt said. "I think just because winter's coming around, it starts to get cold, people want to start coming in and using the gym.

"I do have a lot of college kids that come home and join up over the holidays and things like that, but I personally don't see the big spike of New Year's resolution-type stuff," he continued.

Burt said that the heightened activity levels off in December and January, and the two 24/7 gyms get busy again in the spring.

"People want to work out and get in shape for the summer and things like that," Burt said.

Burt and his staff do get more questions about how to use different exercise equipment when a new year rolls around.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who have made exercise part of their New Year's resolution, Burt said finding a workout routine that you can do consistently is key.

"Be consistent, start out slow," Burt said. "Something that fits in your life that you can go to every single week and that you can stick with and that you enjoy is what's going to make it a lifestyle and not a resolution."

Related Topics: ST CHARLES-ELBARUSHFORD-PETERSONROCHESTER
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 02, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Stiff Little Fingers at Hidden World.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
2023 Look Ahead: After a strong 2022, what will the Rochester music scene look like in 2023?
A UK punk rock band played a surprise reunion show in Rochester in 2022.
January 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Austin map.png
Local
Austin woman dead after apparent hit-and-run Friday night
The Austin Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the incident.
January 02, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
st-elizabeths-outpatient-pharmacy-wabasha.jpg
Health
Wabasha hospital plans to revamp long-term care unit with federal funding
Using funds earmarked by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital will assess what upgrades its 100-bed long-term care unit needs.
January 02, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden