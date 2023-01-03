Area gyms, fitness studios see post-New Year's foot traffic

ROCHESTER — With a new year comes the usual crowd of people taking action on their New Year's resolutions, which often center around health and fitness. Rochester-area gyms and fitness studios are noticing new faces in the first few days of 2023.

One of those new faces is Anthony Holloway. He attended his first Orangetheory Fitness class at Apache Mall on Monday, doing cardio and strength exercises in the studio's heart rate-focused interval training format.

"It was a great way just to get back into the rhythm of working out," Holloway said. "I did a lot of working out last year and kind of dropped off towards the end of the year, so this was just a great way to kind of revitalize me and get me back in that mode."

Holloway said this year's motivation to try a new type of workout stemmed from his 2022 resolution to meet a certain weight.

He's not alone in trying something new — Mackenzie McCormack, owner of Orangetheory Fitness Rochester, said memberships do increase in January.

"Even in December, we're kind of ramping up," McCormack said. "We see that usually right around kids going back to school (in the fall), and then again right around the new year."

While the Orangetheory class schedule stays consistent through the new year, McCormack said the studio has increased lobby staff hours to handle the influx of new members.

Coach Darlene Senner leads a workout class on Jan. 2, 2023 at Orangetheory Fitness Rochester. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

But not every fitness center experiences a New Year's rush. Jarred Burt, owner of Cutting Edge Fitness in St. Charles and Rushford, said that while foot traffic in his facilities does increase some after the holidays, new memberships spike at a different time of the year.

"It gets a real big spike in October and November," Burt said. "I think just because winter's coming around, it starts to get cold, people want to start coming in and using the gym.

"I do have a lot of college kids that come home and join up over the holidays and things like that, but I personally don't see the big spike of New Year's resolution-type stuff," he continued.

Burt said that the heightened activity levels off in December and January, and the two 24/7 gyms get busy again in the spring.

"People want to work out and get in shape for the summer and things like that," Burt said.

Burt and his staff do get more questions about how to use different exercise equipment when a new year rolls around.

For those who have made exercise part of their New Year's resolution, Burt said finding a workout routine that you can do consistently is key.

"Be consistent, start out slow," Burt said. "Something that fits in your life that you can go to every single week and that you can stick with and that you enjoy is what's going to make it a lifestyle and not a resolution."