Health

Area stores ready for Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday

Walmart pharmacy staff at both Rochester locations will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free blood pressure screenings, immunizations and more.

IMG_4415.jpg
A sign for Walmart Wellness Day is posted outside of the Walmart Supercenter at 3400 55th St. NW on Wednesday, May 4, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Free blood pressure screenings, glucose tests, COVID-19 immunizations and more will be offered at both of Rochester's Walmarts and other stores around Southeast Minnesota on Saturday, May 6 for the company's quarterly Walmart Wellness Day.

"I think this is really great, especially for underserved areas, or even underserved patients right here in Rochester," said Dr. Nate Arnold, a pharmacist and pharmacy manager at the Walmart Supercenter in Albert Lea.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Arnold said people can visit the Walmart pharmacy to get an array of free screenings: blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index and cholesterol.

"We're also going to be discussing with people their needs for any immunizations that they might be due for," Arnold said. "One of the really cool things is that we can look up people's immunization records, even if they're gotten their immunizations at the doctor's office or anywhere else. We all pull from a database so we can see what they might be due for."

The event, Arnold said, is also an opportunity for people to learn about the other health services at Walmart pharmacies.

"I'm really happy with what we provide for diabetics," Arnold said. "We have very cost-effective blood glucose monitors for diabetics. We also offer insulin that's over the counter and over prescription for about $25 a vial."

While Rochester residents might get many of their health care needs met by Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center or other providers, a no-appointment-needed opportunity to get screened or get vaccinated can be helpful, Arnold said.

"We're not going to be able to necessarily treat, but we can at least see where they're at, give some nice baseline numbers and then recommend further what they should do with that going forward," he said.

According to Walmart, the company has completed more than 5 million health screenings through its Walmart Wellness Days nationwide since 2014.

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
