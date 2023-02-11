As 'COVID cavities' subside, dentists encourage 'good daily habits' for children's dental health

ROCHESTER — If you could hear a soundtrack of Dr. Jason Toney’s day, he’d be encouraging patients to develop “good daily habits” for their oral health.

He shares the habits, such as taking two to three minutes to brush your teeth after breakfast and before bed, with a range of patients in his family dental practice. The habits shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic, though, with 16% of children not having excellent dental health as parents reported in 2020. The Journal of the American Dental Association study also reported 75% of children having poor dental health compared to 2019.

“I think what happened is people got out of their routines and they were maybe changing their diets, and their oral hygiene wasn’t quite as good just getting out of that routine you know before say getting on the bus to go to school they brush their teeth and now they’re just at home on their Zoom meeting and it’s less of a reminder to go brush your teeth before school,” said Toney of North Pointe Dental in Rochester.

When the pandemic transitioned people’s lives to their homes, Toney said kids could have the option to snack throughout the day. The options of soda and candy and the lack of access to dental providers impacted a “slight uptick” in cavities and an increase in plaque build-up and gum issues throughout 2020 and 2021. Some dental blogs and news outlets dubbed the impact as 'COVID cavities.'

“Maybe what was before just a small cavity or maybe just an area that we’re just monitoring now all of a sudden in a year, year and a half, two years later now you’re talking another cavity or maybe a significant cavity and maybe several of them,” Toney said.

Toney said patients’ oral conditions are improving as routine dental visits return.

As daily oral routines are built up again, Toney encourages parents to be a role model in their teeth-brushing and dietary habits. For his own kids, there is no access to technology until teeth are brushed and hair is combed.

Toney also reminds patients of the responsibility to work on good oral habits.

“I maybe half joke with them (kids) a little bit but it’s true, ‘Hey look, this is my job, I fix teeth. I like doing fillings and I’m pretty good at it but you probably don’t really want me to have to do that.’ If you don’t want to have fillings then you have to make sure to watch what you’re eating and drinking and make sure to really do a good job with your home care and brushing and flossing,” Toney said. “The parents have to do the initial encouraging, we can do some when the kids come in here but we can’t go home with them obviously.”