As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota's poised to be a refuge for trans youth

ROCHESTER — Gender-affirming care for transgender people, particularly transgender youth, has stirred major political debates and actions across the United States this year.

It's a subset of health care that Minnesota medical providers have been practicing for a long time.

"I've been engaged in trans health since 2003 ... and by now I've seen well over 1,500 patients and families, and without a doubt I can say that this is life-saving care that we are providing," said Cesar Gonzalez, a clinical health psychologist and clinical director of Mayo Clinic's Transgender and Intersex Specialty Care Clinic in Rochester.

Several state legislatures have passed or are expected to pass bills prohibiting medical providers from administering gender-affirming care to minors. Last month, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a pair of bills that ban gender-affirming care for minors and restrict trans youth from using school bathrooms that align with their gender identity. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed similar legislation in February.

In North Dakota, a bill banning gender-affirming care for trans youth is poised to advance to Gov. Doug Burgum's desk with veto-proof margins. About a week ago, Burgum vetoed a bill that would prevent teachers from using a trans student's pronouns without permission from a parent or school administrator. The North Dakota Legislative Assembly has already overruled that veto .

Meanwhile, Minnesota is taking steps in the opposite direction. Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on March 8 protecting access to gender-affirming care, and the Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 146 , known as the trans refuge bill, on March 24. That bill — if advanced by the Senate and approved by Walz — would protect trans youth and their parents/guardians from out-of-state laws restricting gender-affirming care, such as blocking arrest warrants and subpoenas from states that ban those treatments.

At the national level, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum — all Democrats — are cosponsors of the Trans Bill of Rights , a resolution that calls on the federal government to provide greater protections for transgender people.

These legislative actions align with Minnesota's history as a leader in providing health care for transgender children. Jenifer McGuire, a professor and extension specialist in the University of Minnesota's College of Education and Human Development, said Minnesota has long been a haven for Midwestern families seeking gender-affirming care.

"We were already one of the first states to have clinics for kids," McGuire said. "And it's only been in the last five to seven years that broader transgender-affirming care was available in other states, where pediatricians and other gender clinics in states like Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota were really regularly providing care for trans kids."

The scope of gender-affirming care

People who are transgender, broadly speaking, have a gender identity that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth — the assumption made about their gender based on their external genitalia. Because their internal sense of self may be at odds with their anatomy, trans people can experience gender dysphoria or gender incongruence, Gonzalez said.

Cesar Gonzalez, clinical health psychologist and clinical director of Mayo Clinic's Transgender and Intersex Specialty Care Clinic. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"When we talk about gender incongruence, it's really focusing on the distress internally that individuals experience from their designated sex assigned at birth and how they're societally expected to express their gender," Gonzalez said. "The key feature is that it causes difficulties in the individual's life, so that could be interpersonal difficulties ... intrapersonal difficulties, occupational difficulties."

That's where gender-affirming care comes into play. The World Health Organization defines gender-affirmative health care as "any single or combination of a number of social, psychological, behavioural or medical (including hormonal treatment or surgery) interventions designed to support and affirm an individual’s gender identity."

The treatments every trans person chooses to pursue — or not pursue — depend on their personal needs, goals and ability to access that care. It's a very individual process in childhood and in adulthood, said Dr. Caroline Davidge-Pitts, an endocrinologist and medical director of Mayo Clinic's TISCC.

"For each child, that might be a very different journey," Davidge-Pitts said. "For some, it may include hormonal therapy, for example. For others, it might not. ... This individualization will speak through right into adulthood as well. We are really focused at Mayo Clinic about that multidisciplinary care where each individual, we have very thorough discussion about what their embodiment goals are."

Dr. Caroline Davidge-Pitts, endocrinologist and medical director of Mayo Clinic's Transgender and Intersex Specialty Care Clinic. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

For children who are exploring their gender identity before puberty begins, McGuire said, no medical interventions are taken at that point.

"There are family and potentially psychological supports that you can provide," said McGuire, who studies the well-being of trans youth, particularly in their family environments. "The family would provide access to a variety of clothing and toys and ways to express identity that allows a kid to freely explore and express their identity as it feels right for them."

Family involvement

Other supportive actions at home, school or other environments include using the pronouns that the child chooses for themselves and letting them use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Jenifer McGuire, professor and extension specialist in the University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development. Contributed / University of Minnesota and Glimpses of Soul Photography

"The vast majority of the care that we provide is talking with families, talking with kids, helping connect them with mental health support resources, helping them work with issues that are coming up in their family, issues that are coming up in school," said Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, chief education officer and medical director of the Gender Health program at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis. "That's probably 80% of what we do."

Once a child has started puberty, some medical interventions become available, including reversible medications that pause puberty, often called puberty blockers, she said.

"We can also pause or suppress their periods if that's something that's causing them distress," Goepferd said. "We offer voice therapy to help with voice dysphoria. People have distress about the pitch of their voice."

Hormone therapy is an option for older adolescents, Goepferd said.

"With parental consent and endorsement from a mental health expert, we can provide partially reversible gender-affirming hormones such as estrogen or testosterone," they said.

Other care opportunities

Planned Parenthood also offers hormone therapy for patients age 16 and older. In the past 12 months, just under 100 patients of all ages received gender-affirming care through the Rochester Health Center. Dr. Nicole Chaisson, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said Planned Parenthood uses an informed consent model for hormone therapy.

"We are offering hormone therapy where it takes into account their own journey, and that they don't have to participate in therapy necessarily to access hormone therapy," Chaisson said.

In adulthood, trans individuals might seek surgical interventions such as breast removal — commonly known as top surgery — facial feminization surgery and vaginoplasty and phalloplasty; procedures to create a vagina or a penis, respectively. Both Goepferd and Gonzalez said these procedures are not performed on minors.

"In terms of irreversible surgical intervention, those do not happen under the age of 18," Gonzalez said.

Opponents of gender-affirming care for minors, including Minnesota House Republicans, have falsely said that treatment for trans youth can be done without parents' input. In a pre-session briefing before the House passed HF 146 , Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, claimed that HF 146 would infringe "on the fundamental right of parenting."

Goepferd, who testified in support of HF 146, said this isn't true. Parent involvement and consent is necessary for minors to receive care.

"I'm a pediatrician, and I can't provide any care to a child without their parents' consent," Goepferd said. "I can't give them a vaccination, I can't get them on medication in any context without parental consent, and those rules hold true for gender-affirming care."

Misinformation surrounding what is and is not involved in gender-affirming care for minors has stoked fear, Goepferd said.

Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, chief education officer and medical director of the Gender Health program at Children's Minnesota. Contributed / Children's Minnesota

"And then people vote and act out of fear, and restrict care that has been around for decades that is evidence-based, that is supported by every major medical association for kids who really need it," they said.

This has translated into the restrictions that states like South Dakota, Iowa, Utah and Kentucky have implemented this year.

"What's happening with these bans that are being passed is we're sort of legislating this geographic inequity, where now there's going to be whole states where patients can't get care," Goepferd said. "The families that have the resources are going to try and find ways to travel and bring their kids to states so they can get care, Minnesota being one of them."

Increased need

Changes are already underway in South Dakota and Iowa, two of the five states Chaisson oversees in addition to Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska. That means in those states enacting restrictions, licensed providers at Planned Parenthood clinics need to start transitioning current patients under the age of 18 off their hormones.

"Basically, they can't be continuing to provide that care," Chaisson said.

She anticipates that Minnesota providers, including Planned Parenthood's clinics, will see an increase in families traveling to Minnesota to get care. It'll be tricky to accommodate that increase, Goepferd said.

"What we're going to take is a system that already doesn't have enough care providers and add even more patients to the system," Goepferd said. "Those of us ... who provide gender-affirming care are absolutely committed to continuing care and avoiding lapses in care for families from other states. And we have to balance that with the need for families who are already in the state of Minnesota."

Dr. Nicole Chaisson, associate medical director at Planned Parenthood North Central States. Contributed / PPNCS and Mike Krivit

Since Mayo Clinic established the TISCC in 2015, Davidge-Pitts said close to 2,000 patients have received gender-affirming care there, with 320 new patients just in 2022. As of last year, 35% of TISCC patients live in Olmsted County, 47% come from other parts of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest, 18% are from other areas of the U.S. and only 0.3% of those patients are based outside of the U.S. Gonzalez said Mayo providers also anticipate more trans people seeking care at Mayo Clinic as more states restrict access.

"Our priority is ensuring that all individuals have access to the care that they need," Gonzalez said. "Because we know what the research says, and what that says is that providing gender-affirming and competent care is good for health outcomes."

Up in the air

It's not just medical professionals who are preparing for this anticipated need. Travel can be a barrier for people seeking gender-affirming care, and that's something volunteer pilots like Tom are trying to address.

"We haven't flown anybody into Minnesota quite yet, but I'm sure we will," said Tom, a Minnesota-based pilot and co-founder of Elevated Access , a national network of volunteer pilots who offer no-cost flights for people in need of abortion services or gender-affirming care.

Tom's last name is withheld due to Elevated Access' privacy considerations for its volunteers.

Since April 2022, Elevated Access has only flown one flight within Minnesota state lines — a patient was transported from a rural Minnesota community near the Canada border to St. Paul. But Tom said he thinks there will be a greater need for flights as restrictions on gender-affirming care take hold across the country.

"I think, sure, it's due to actions that are being taken at state government (level) that are turning people into refugees," he said. "And then it's also social in the fact that there are people who think it's OK to really, honestly, hate on people who are transgender. And that's scary, which I think will heighten the need for, you know, 'Hey, I need to get out of the state.'"

For trans youth and their families who can't get out of their home states to get care, Gonzalez said that it's sad to people in those situations. The added stress and marginalization that comes from care being inaccessible can cause negative health outcomes. Providing this care, on the other hand, has proven positive outcomes, Gonzalez said. Research has shown that receiving gender-affirming care can significantly reduce depression and suicidality among trans youth.

"It's not only for this period of life — this sets them up for the rest of their life, to become contributing members of society, and that is really crucial," Gonzalez said. "If we can really facilitate that, that is part of Mayo's mission, which is to foster and facilitate hope."