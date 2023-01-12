As Olmsted County's flu wave recedes, new COVID variant could fuel illness uptick

ROCHESTER — In the Rochester area, much like the rest of the U.S., the respiratory illness season hit early, fast and hard in 2022. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spread quickly in October and November, straining Minnesota's children's hospitals as many young children battled moderate and severe cases. Then, in early December, influenza A ran hot in Minnesota, leading to a spike in flu hospitalizations and outpatient provider visits.

Now, flu and RSV cases are receding in Olmsted County. Matthew Giljork, an Olmsted County Public Health epidemiologist, said flu cases in the county have decreased tenfold since early December. During the week of Dec. 4, Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic collected 318 positive influenza A tests and 108 positive RSV tests. During the first week of January, those numbers dropped to 45 and 28, respectively.

"This last week, we've seen the fewest number of cases since October," Giljork said. "RSV has also decreased — it's been a bit more stable. We've seen pretty consistent numbers throughout November, December and January, but we are starting to see a decrease in RSV as well."

The decline in flu cases is somewhat atypical; in pre-pandemic years, flu activity often bumps up after Christmas and New Year's.

"My guess would be that that is attributed to how many people were sick early on," said Giljork. "It burned really hot and really fast early on in the season, so there are less people susceptible."

ADVERTISEMENT

Flu vaccination rates in Olmsted County have increased slightly since early December, too. But an early flu wave doesn't necessarily rule out a second wave later this winter and into spring.

"In a normal season we often see influenza B later on, typically after February," Giljork said. "Right now, we have some influenza B positive tests come through, but we haven't seen a huge increase."

Another illness at play is COVID-19. Giljork said COVID case rates in Olmsted County have remained stable since August 2022, but with the prevalence of at-home testing, many infections aren't being reported to public health authorities.

"The city of Rochester does wastewater analysis, and wastewater analysis has been increasing," Giljork said.

The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could propel a future increase in COVID cases, said Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Jack O’Horo.

Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist Dr. Jack O'Horo. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"It's probably going to be a bit more blunted because of the effects of larger numbers of vaccinated people as well as the effects of prior infections," O'Horo said about a potential COVID wave. "I will not be at all surprised to see an increase in cases. That's almost a certainty."

The variant isn't an entirely new strain of COVID like delta and omicron, but it does seem to spread more easily. Variant XBB.1.5 is on track to become the nation's dominant COVID strain — as of Jan. 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of COVID infections nationwide. On Dec. 3, XBB.1.5 only made up 2.3% of cases.

"This seems to suggest it has a selection advantage, which may mean it's more transmissible slightly than other omicron variants, but (it) probably owes more to its immune evasion properties," O'Horo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this, O'Horo said antibody-based treatments for COVID aren't very effective for XBB.1.5. The good news: The variant doesn't appear to produce more severe cases of COVID, and antiviral treatments are still available.

"Antiviral therapies like Paxlovid and molnupiravir ... all seem to retain or have excellent activity against this variant," O'Horo said. "So, that's good news. We have options now that can be given in the outpatient setting that we didn't have last year."

O'Horo said COVID vaccines and booster shots are still important for preventing COVID infections and reducing the severity of cases.

The latest COVID vaccination data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that 81.3% of Olmsted County residents have received a complete vaccine series for COVID, but only 32.3% of county residents are up-to-date with booster shots. That's above the statewide average of 22.5%. Around 18-23% of residents in surrounding counties, such as Goodhue, Dodge, Mower and Fillmore, are up-to-date on their COVID boosters.

It's not too late to get a flu shot, either — flu season lasts from early October to May, so we're halfway through, said Giljork.

"We have several months of flu season left to go, so anything could change in the next couple of weeks," he said.

All in all, the Upper Midwest has lucked out this winter with its RSV, flu and (yet-to-be-seen) COVID waves occurring in a staggered pattern rather than all at once.

"The good news — if you can call it that — in this case, compared to the East Coast, is that we do seem to see RSV and flu starting to recede," O'Horo said. "The story for us here in the Midwest is that, while we are probably at a lower risk from getting overwhelmed with that triple spike, but the East Coast's hospitals are getting pounded by wave after wave. We do have some capacity to cope with it better than we could if they all came at once.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But this, again, remains why vaccination ... is critical, because that keeps people out of the hospital," O'Horo continued. "And if the hospitals aren't stressed, then everybody does better."