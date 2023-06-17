As the U.S. moves on from its COVID-19 health emergency, Rochester couple calls attention to long COVID

ROCHESTER — As a wellness practitioner, Tina Ridler learned about COVID-19 in December 2019, when the first cases of the disease were just getting picked up on the global public health radar.

But when her partner Dean Myrick fell sick in February 2020, she didn't expect COVID-19 at first.

"He was just physically taken down by what appeared to be a really sudden onset, severe bronchitis," Ridler said. "I had never seen him react this way to being sick."

At one point, Ridler found Myrick on the bathroom floor and called an ambulance. He spent around two weeks in the hospital, and by the time he was discharged in early March, COVID-19 shutdown measures were taking hold across the country, and Ridler started to feel sick, too.

"I'm feeling like I'm walking through Jell-O and fatigue," Ridler said. "Around March 15, 16, I was at a level — and I have dealt with real fatigue in my life before with a thyroid condition — it was at a level so all-encompassing, I knew something was really wrong."

Ridler and Myrick soon learned that they both had COVID-19, and after they recovered from their initial infections, some new health issues remained.

"Little red splotches started showing up on my feet, and they're still there," Myrick said. "I dealt with fatigue, that affected me, some brain fog."

For Ridler, her first bout with COVID worsened her thyroid condition and introduced cardiac issues.

"I was in cardiac care at Mayo with every type of diagnostic test ... and I was diagnosed within a month of being in heart failure," she said. "I'm in stage three heart failure."

Tina Ridler and her partner Dean Myrick have been dealing with the longterm effects of COVID-19 since March of 2020. "We've want to be a voice for others that are working through it," Ridler said of sharing their experience. The two are pictured Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Mayo Park in Rochester where they love to attend the Down by the Riverside concerts. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be an international pandemic. In the three years and three months since that day, WHO reports that nearly 7 million people have died from the disease, and hundreds of millions of people have fallen ill with COVID at least once. More than 13 billion doses of vaccine have been administered to more than 5.5 billion people across the planet. Cases in Minnesota have fallen to a low of 0.7 cases per 100,000 people as of the week of June 4, per the Minnesota Department of Health's latest COVID-19 situation update.

Yet millions of people, such as Ridler and Myrick, are battling lingering symptoms that persist months or even years after their initial COVID infection.

"I think I first heard (the term) long COVID from a research hospital in California that I was following because a doctor there was, very early on, in the knowledge that this was a thing," Ridler said. "He had already started this (in) the summer of 2020."

While WHO still considers COVID to be an ongoing pandemic, the organization ended its public health emergency of international concern on May 5, 2023, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ended its COVID public health emergency a few days later on May 11, 2023.

The journey for COVID long-haulers — those with long COVID — their physicians and medical researchers continues while the world seems to move on from the pandemic and, in some cases, long-haulers receive doubt or denial over their lingering symptoms.

"It's extremely troubling for people who are dealing with long COVID or have COVID right now, to feel like there are so many people out there who just don't want the government to do (anything)," Myrick said.

Long COVID: diagnostic difficulties

The definition of long COVID depends on who you ask.

"WHO, UK and U.S. use very different definitions of what long COVID is, and that creates a lot of confusion in the literature and research," said Dr. Tanya Melnick, co-director of the Adult Post-COVID-19 Clinic at M Health Fairview and a member of the Minnesota Department of Health's Guiding Council for long COVID.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines long COVID as "broadly defined as signs, symptoms, and conditions that continue or develop after initial COVID-19 infection."

Though symptoms can vary, Melnick said common concerns are post-exertional malaise — fatigue that worsens with physical or mental effort — difficulty concentrating, brain fog, headaches, sleep issues, joint and muscle pain and worsened anxiety or depression.

"It's almost like a puzzle of different symptoms that one person can experience," Melnick said.

Because the after-effects of COVID infection can be varied, Melnick said there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to treating long COVID symptoms.

"There is really no medication that has been shown consistently, in large trials, as effective at addressing symptoms of long COVID, regardless of the type of symptom," Melnick said. "So we tend to kind of break it apart into symptoms that people do experience and try to figure out whether or not there is something else that's going on that could be causing those symptoms, and try to address those symptoms the way we would address them in other conditions."

For post-exertional malaise, Melnick said, patients may be directed to manage their fatigue with energy conservation techniques and paced exercise.

"You have to plan your day, you have to figure out what's your top priority, how you're going to spend that energy," Melnick said. "You have to create the most ergonomic environment for doing any task so you're spending less energy on accomplishing your goals."

The second time around

Since their initial infections, Ridler and Myrick dealt with lingering issues such as brain fog, fatigue and, in Ridler's case, heart and thyroid issues.

"The second time around, I'm having more of those things," Myrick said of his symptoms.

The couple caught COVID a second time in December 2022, leading to two hospital stays for Myrick between January and March 2023. In response to the infection, Myrick said his body had a histamine reaction that caused mucus plugs in his lungs. The plugs made it difficult for Myrick to exhale, trapping air in his lungs and making it hard to take deep breaths.

Myrick just barely avoided being placed on a ventilator, he said.

"It was so hard to shake it the second time," Myrick said. "Both times, it really affected my lungs primarily, but the second round with it was just horrific."

Through his bouts of illness and hospitalization, Myrick, a military veteran, said Veterans Affairs helped keep him and Ridler financially afloat. He's in the process of receiving disability benefits through the VA.

"That'll help a lot," Myrick said.

Wide-ranging impact

Over the past three years, Myrick's and Ridler's long COVID symptoms have impacted their professional lives. In March 2020, Ridler received the brunt of COVID both as a patient and as a business owner.

"I packed up my office for a couple of days, not knowing what I need or when we'd return, never thinking it wouldn't be until June," Ridler said.

It took months to rebuild her wellness practice, Sage Wellness, which was comprised of multiple therapists. The team of practitioners couldn't find an affordable path for continuing the practice together, so they separated, Ridler said.

Ridler continues her work in providing pain and stress relief through Sage Wellness. She now practices at Hermitage Farm Center for Healing, a multidisciplinary collective of health and wellness practitioners located just north of Rochester.

"Thankfully, I have control of my schedule," Ridler said.

The flexibility of her private practice schedule, supplemented with some side gigs, helps Ridler respect her body's boundaries.

Myrick is in a similar position with work. He said he works as a contract food delivery driver.

"I do that part-time," he said. "And I just try to keep up with things as much as I can in my life and to work through stuff."

Online COVID awareness and COVID long-haul groups have been a mainstay for Ridler, connecting her to a larger community of people who are on a similar journey. She started the local "Flatten the Curve - Rochester MN" Facebook group in early March 2020, helping share community information around COVID-19.

It's Ridler's goal to have Rochester play host to a symposium dedicated to long COVID.

"We want to be a destination wellness city, destination medical city," Ridler said. "Why shouldn't we host the first symposium or convention for COVID long-haul and have speakers from around the country and world? It would be learning time for both providers and patients."

In the meantime, more scientific progress is being made on understanding long COVID. In May, a research team at Massachusetts General Hospital developed a definition of long COVID based on 12 defining symptoms, which include fatigue, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations and dizziness.

Ridler said this is a big deal.

"It's the first time for a lot of medical folks to get on the same page with the symptoms that they're seeing at this point," Ridler said.

Additionally, a recent study found that COVID-19 patients treated with metformin, a drug usually used to treat type 2 diabetes, appears to prevent long COVID.

In Minnesota, Melnick said the MDH Guiding Council she serves on is creating documentation for health care providers to provide guidance on treating long COVID symptoms and addressing the wider effects of the condition.

"They're also working with patient representation, I think they're working with insurance representatives and some HR representatives," Melnick said of MDH. "They're looking very wide, not just how we treat it, but how do we address the problem that affects so many patients and their daily lives?"

For Ridler and Myrick, the road ahead looks like returning to more outdoor concerts this summer, a pastime they've enjoyed together since 2010, when the couple's long-distance relationship became a lot closer when Myrick moved in with Ridler in Rochester.

Continuing to advocate for long COVID awareness and treatment is also part of their future.

"It was pretty tough," Myrick said of his prior COVID infections. "I don't want to ever get it a third time."

"We want to be a voice for others that are working through it," Ridler said.