Austin's Mayo Clinic hospital receives trauma hospital recertification

AUSTIN — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin will remain a level 4 trauma hospital after the Minnesota Department of Health completed a redesignation review for the facility.

"Our staff once again participated in the intense process to be redesignated a level 4 trauma hospital in Minnesota's statewide trauma system," said Dr. Sumit Bhagra, physician site lead for Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. "We strive to meet the standards of commitment, clinical and equipment resources, and training needed to continue this designation to ensure we are providing the quality of care expected by our patients in the community."

The recertification process happens every three years to evaluate hospitals' procedures and capabilities when responding to trauma cases.

"Trauma is the third-leading cause of death in Minnesota," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "The goal of the trauma system is to decrease injured patients' time to care by making sure their medical needs are appropriately matched with hospital resources. With the designation of Mayo Clinic Health System as a level 4 trauma hospital, we are getting closer to our goal of ensuring that seriously injured Minnesotans have access to an organized system of trauma care wherever they are in the state."

Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin operates a 24/7 emergency room with access to specialists and critical care providers.