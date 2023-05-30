99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Charity Care will become available to more patients under new law after Post Bulletin investigative report

Many uninsured people were unaware of charity care assistance even though they qualified.

Health Insurance Form stock photo
Health insurance form.
Contributed / Getty Images
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — New health care legislation passed in the just concluded Minnesota legislative session will require hospitals to screen patients presumptively for eligibility for public health programs and hospital financial assistance, often referred to as Charity Care, before pursuing debt collection activities.

The passage of the legislation that was part of the health care omnibus bill comes after a Post Bulletin investigative report published last November revealed some patients of Mayo Clinic were forced to pay their bills in full after being sued despite qualifying for charity care. Most had no idea charity care was an option.

Financial records show that the amount spent on charity care by Mayo Clinic dropped precipitously from $89 million in 2020 to $49 million in 2021 after several years of increasing costs in that area.

State Rep. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, said the work on the legislation represented the “voices of constituents and patients across the state” weighed down by the cost of health care. Many who qualified for free or discounted care because of their incomes levels weren’t aware of the option or weren’t told about it.

“The biggest reason for bankruptcy in this country is medical debt,” said Boldon who, along with Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, co-authored the legislation. “So this bill requires hospitals to share that information with patients before they take them to collections.”

Anna Odegaard, legislative advocate for Minnesota Asset Building Coalition, a nonprofit that helped draft the legislation, said the proposal was beefed up and included added protections for patients from an earlier version that failed last year after the PB investigative report came out. That report, “They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them instead,” by former investigative reporter Molly Castle Work, changed minds at the state Capitol.

“Sometimes, you have people who are kind of supportive, but they’re not willing to be champions,” Odegaard said. “And then they read her coverage. And they got mad. They were willing to really take steps and put some personal time in getting the legislation advanced.”

Under the law, hospitals will have to screen any uninsured patient within 30 days of receiving services for public health programs and hospital financial assistance like charity care and assist with the application.

That provision was in the earlier bill, but the one passed this month expanded to include protections for insured patients struggling with medical debt.

If a patient has insurance, there’s no requirement that they be screened unless the hospital plans to take action to collect a debt. Before taking action to collect debt, hospitals have to screen the patient for eligibility for hospital financial assistance, assist with the application and wait for the application to be processed.

Also, before any legal action to collect debt can happen, the law mandates the case undergo a legal review enforceable by both the state Department of Health and the attorney general.

In a statement, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson said that the clinic is "committed to providing high-quality care for all our patients."

"We understand that financial considerations can make accessing health care challenging for patients," the statement continued. "Mayo currently screens patients for insurance and Medicaid eligibility and works with patients through our charity care programs. We are reviewing the final language to ensure our processes continue to be in compliance and look forward to an ongoing collaboration with the shared goal of supporting all patients’ access to care."

Olmsted Medical Center did not respond to a voicemail left requesting comment.

The new law takes effect Nov. 1, 2023. Odegaard said hospitals “were not happy or comfortable” with the legislation. They sought changes to the bill, a couple of which were accommodated, some of which were not. But hospitals were also preoccupied with other legislative health care initiatives besides the charity care legislation. Mayo Clinic and the Minnesota Hospital Association spent a lot of political capital fighting provisions such as Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act that would have given nurses a say in staffing levels at hospitals.

“Our hope and the intent of the legislation is that fewer patients will find themselves in a situation where they are being faced with collections actions,” Odegaard said, “or being put on a payment plan that stresses their family budget for a long period of time.”

