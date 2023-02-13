Despite losses, Mayo Clinic commits to keeping London clinic open into 2024

LONDON – Despite losing millions annually, Mayo Clinic is “unconditionally” committed to operating its young medical facility in London through 2024.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare LLP , which originally started as a joint venture with Oxford University in late 2019, recently reported a loss of $53.6 million in 2021 compared to a loss of $11.5 million in 2020. The losses have been converted from pounds to dollars.

The 2021 financial report, filed on Jan. 19, is the most recent public financial filing about the London site.

The majority of that loss was due to a $42 million governmental “impairment charge.” The government levied the charge after an annual review ruled that Mayo Clinic's operations were not generating enough revenue to be self-supporting.

Mayo Clinic’s London complex is located at 15 Portland Place in a leased historic six-story building located across the street from the BBC’s world headquarters in the city’s high-profile Harley Street Medical Area.

While the project started as a joint venture, Oxford sold its portion of the London facility to Mayo Clinic in March 2020 due to "its aims and risk appetite as a public sector entity" being no longer closely aligned with Mayo Clinic. The London facility is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mayo Clinic

Since opening in 2020, Mayo Clinic’s efforts to gain traction in London have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the recent government report includes the expectation that Mayo Clinic’s operation will continue in London until at least Jan. 31, 2024.

“”Despite the impact of COVID-19 and in light of the current economic environment, the members are confident that the LLP will continue to receive support from its parent undertaking, Mayo Clinic, to cover operating losses whilst the LLP grows,” according to the report. “The members of the company have received a letter of unconditional financial support in order to continue to meet its operational and financial liabilities as they arise.”

Mayo Clinic is currently advertising to fill five open jobs in London, including a director of operations and a head of business development. The part of the job duties for the business development position are described as being “responsible for developing and executing a sales pipeline targeted at both corporate clients and other medical facilities: selling the full range of MCH London products (Executive Health, Radiology, Specialty Services, Primary Care, etc). The successful candidate will also work closely with marketing for direct to consumer activities."

Mayo Clinic isn't the only top U.S. health care institution staking a claim in London.

Cleveland Clinic opened an outpatient center at 24 Portland Place, very near Mayo Clinic’s facility on the same street, in 2021. Cleveland Clinic followed that by opening a hospital in a seven-story, gargoyle-festooned building near Buckingham Palace in 2022.

Cleveland Clinic’s London operations reported a loss of $95 million in 2021, up from a $61 million loss in 2020.