Health

Downtown walk, sand ceremony honors Rochester area organ, eye and tissue donors

Dozens of organ donation supporters gathered in downtown Rochester Friday afternoon to remember loved ones who became organ, eye or tissue donors after their death.

A man pours colorful sand into a box with his family behind him.
Ted Rickerl, of Owatonna, pours sand into a shadow box to commemorate deceased organ, eye and tissue donors during the Walk of Remembrance at the Gift of Life Transplant House in downtown Rochester on Friday, April 14, 2023. Ted's wife, Sandy Rickerl, died in December 2022, and one of her kidneys was donated to a patient in need.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 7:30 PM

ROCHESTER — Dozens of organ recipients, the family members of deceased organ donors and medical and support staff involved in transplant care spent Friday afternoon honoring those who gave the gift of life in the form of an eye, organ or tissue donation.

The ninth annual Walk of Remembrance recognizes deceased organ donors and their families, like the Rickerls of Owatonna. Sisters Holly and Heather Rickerl and their father, Ted Rickerl, carried the Donate Life flag during the walk from Mayo Clinic Hospital's Saint Marys Campus to the Gift of Life Transplant House in memory of Sandy Rickerl, mother to Holly and Heather and Ted's wife of 47 years.

"We met at a roller rink," Ted said. "We got along real well, arm-in-arm."

Holly and Heather said their mother loved to play piano, sewed garments for family and friends, found the best shopping deals and liked to ride her Harley Davidson trike.

"She loved to joke around, and she induced much giggling in us girls with her under-the-breath commentary," Heather said. "She was also 100% Norwegian, so it didn't take much but a well-placed 'uffda' to really get us going."

Sandy, 67, died in December 2022 at Saint Marys after suffering a heart attack. Holly said because Sandy's death happened suddenly, they didn't get to talk about her end-of-life wishes, but her family knew that she wished to be an organ donor. Her left kidney was donated to a man about her age.

"This is the greatest gift, worthy of hero status, and it gives us great hope in what was a devastating and dark time for our mom's family and friends," Holly said.

The afternoon began with a presentation inside Saint Marys. Mayor Kim Norton read the proclamation she signed recognizing April as National Donate Life Month in Rochester. Norton shared how she attended the 2015 Walk of Remembrance during her first year as mayor and, afterward, realized she wasn't signed up to be an organ donor.

"So I went down to the DMV and signed up immediately," Norton said. "I am now registered."

A woman speaks at a podium.
Mayor Kim Norton presents a proclamation deeming April as National Donate Life Month during the ninth annual Walk of Remembrance at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Rochester.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

In 2022, 22 organ donors donated 58 organs that were transplanted into recipients at Saint Marys, said hospital administrator Ken Ackerman. The hospital also saw 65 tissue donors and 136 eye donors throughout the year.

"Those donors ranged in ages from four months to 85 years," Ackerman said. "Forty-nine lives were saved. Countless others were touched."

Those donations contributed to 2022 being a record year for solid organ transplants performed at Mayo Clinic, said Dr. Julie Heimbach, director of Mayo Clinic’s Transplant Center.

"We have 311 people who were able to undergo kidney transplantation, 130 people who underwent liver transplantation, the 67 new heart transplant recipients, 53 lung transplant recipients and eight pancreas transplant recipients," Heimbach said.

But the meaning behind those transplants go far beyond the numbers.

"These numbers are kids who have had a successful transplant that are now graduating with their classmates and going on to bigger and better things," Heimbach said. "These are fathers who are at their son's wedding, mothers who are seeing their daughters go to college and farmers from the area who are back in their tractor during spring planting."

Two women walk with a flag with the words, "Donate Life. Donation Saves Lives."
Heather Rickerl, left, and Holly Rickerl carry the Donate Life flag during the Walk of Remembrance in downtown Rochester on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Following the presentation, the Rickerl family received the Donate Life flag outside Saint Marys and led the walk through downtown Rochester toward the Gift of Life Transplant House. There, Holly and Heather handed off the flag to 15-year-old Justine Geldmeyer, who recently received a heart transplant.

The afternoon wrapped with a sand ceremony where attendees could pour small glasses of multicolored sand into a shadow box to represent the ways many people's lives are interconnected through organ donation. It's a community that thousands of Americans are waiting to join — there are 3,000 people waiting for an organ tranpslant just in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota, said Katie McKee, director of hospital services for LifeSource, an organ procurement organization.

"What is needed, because donation is rare, is for everyone who is willing to consider claiming generosity and checking the box to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, that's really the most important step toward saving the lives of all the people waiting," McKee said. "And so we just ask people to take a moment, consider checking the box and then talk to their family about the decision that they made to be a donor."

A girl walks with other people across the street.
Justine Geldmeyer, center, recently received a heart transplant. She walked in the ninth annual Walk of Remembrance in downtown Rochester on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
A man leads a group of people on a walk.
Ted Rickerl of Owatonna, seated, helps lead the ninth annual Walk of Remembrance in downtown Rochester on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
A group of people walk on the sidewalk.
Dozens walked from Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus to the Gift of Life Transplant House as part of the Walk of Remembrance to honor deceased organ, eye and tissue donors on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Rochester.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
A woman pours colorful sand into a box with her family behind her.
Holly Rickerl participates in the sand ceremony during the Walk of Remembrance on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Rochester.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Pamphlets with a woman's picture and the words, "In Loving Memory of Sandy I. Rickerl, 1955-2022."
Sandy Rickerl of Owatonna passed away in December 2022 and donated a kidney as a registered organ donor. The Rickerl family was recognized during the Walk of Remembrance in downtown Rochester on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
