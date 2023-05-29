Expansion to MinnesotaCare will help Rochester family find insurance

ROCHESTER — On Wednesday, May 24, Gov. Tim Walz signed several major bills into law, including a large health omnibus package.

One part of that new law hits home for Marco Loera Alvarez, a Rochester pharmacy technician and a community organizer for Unidos Minnesota. In 2025, his parents will be able to access MinnesotaCare for the first time.

"This is going to reach around 40,000 people," Loera Alvarez said. "And it just means that not only are we going to be a healthier Minnesota right now, we're going to be a healthier Minnesota tomorrow because this is a long-term benefit for Minnesota."

The legislation signed by Walz removes the requirement that MinnesotaCare recipients must be U.S. citizens or lawfully present noncitizens, allowing undocumented Minnesotans who meet the income requirements to enroll in coverage.

"What it means is that my parents are going to be able to have health insurance and being able to go to the doctor without feeling like, if they go, they have to either be in a lot of pain or being ready to walk out of the hospital with a huge bill," Loera Alvarez said.

Throughout their time in Rochester, Loera Alvarez said his family has had to rely on free clinics for care — they are important resources, he said, but those clinics aren't long-term solutions.

"Especially with my dad's story, with him having diabetes and hyperthyroidism, it's especially critical that he goes to his visits, make sure that he's doing good with his diet, if he needs to change the medication potency," Loera Alvarez said.

His family's struggle to access medical care in the city that's home to Mayo Clinic is something that is not lost on Loera Alvarez, especially as a health care worker himself.

"Being a top city for health care, that did not translate to everyone, right?" he said. "It still translated to big bills coming out from Mayo Clinic, from all these other places."

Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester

Expanding MinnesotaCare access to undocumented Minnesotans is something Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, said she is proud of.

"We are recognizing that we have people who live in this state, who worked in the state through the pandemic, who are part of the fabric of our state, even many times called essential workers, who are not eligible because they don't have lawful status," Liebling said. "We're removing the prohibition on that to make them eligible for MinnesotaCare for the first time."

That change will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, making Minnesota the second state to expand its Medicaid program eligibility to undocumented immigrants. Last year, California passed legislation that will let all low-income adults, regardless of immigration status, enroll in its Medicaid program starting in 2024.

The next step, Loera Alvarez said, is making sure the eligibility change is implemented well.

"Making sure people are not scared about applying for it," Loera Alvarez said. "It's going to be breaking that barrier. ... Just because you're an unauthorized immigrant doesn't mean that, you know, we're going to send your information to ICE."

The MinnesotaCare change comes alongside other "transformative" actions in the 2023 legislative session, Loera Alvarez said, such as letting undocumented Minnesotans get driver's licenses and qualify for the "North Star Promise" free college grant program.

"There's always (the question) 'What can we do better?'" he said. "And I'm sure there is, but for right now, I want to make sure that we're focusing on these big wins and how we can implement this."

The health omnibus legislation also opens the door to a public health insurance option. Liebling said the original idea was to provide a buy-in option for MinnesotaCare, allowing residents who exceed the income limit to receive coverage by paying a premium, but it wasn't clear to lawmakers if that would be the best way to provide a public option to Minnesotans.

"Whatever we do, it has to work and be sustainable and be attractive to people as an option," Liebling said. "So this means a lot of number crunching and a lot of figuring out what the design could really be to meet the goals of providing a really good option for people that can live alongside existing options."

The newly passed law authorizes state agencies to analyze, design and evaluate different public option models and, if the Minnesota Legislature does not act on the matter, lets the state implement a public option in 2027.

"What this bill does is, really for the very first time, analyze the way forward in this space," Liebling said. "We don't want to just do something and have it fail. We don't want to waste the state's money. ... But we are very hopeful that it is possible, and we're going to do our best to put something in motion."