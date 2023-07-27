Fairview, Sanford end merger talks, citing lack of support from 'certain Minnesota stakeholders'

FARGO — South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health Services are discontinuing their efforts to merge, both health systems announced Thursday.

A spokesperson for Sanford Health told the Post Bulletin that the Sanford Board of Trustees initiated the process of ending the merger.

In a statement, Sanford Health president and CEO Bill Gassen said his health system determined "it is in the best interest of Sanford Health to discontinue the merger process," as the transaction lacks support "from certain Minnesota stakeholders."

“The significant benefits we identified for a combined system with Fairview Health Services compelled us to exhaust all potential pathways to completing our proposed merger,” Gassen said.

In a separate statement, Fairview confirmed that it is discontinuing the merger process with Sanford.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our aligned missions, our shared commitment to health and healing, and our deep roots in our communities positioned us well to transform the future of healthcare,” said James Hereford, Fairview president and CEO. "While we wish the outcome were different, we know that the best thing for our patients, our people and the communities we serve is to continue our focus on delivering world class care, now and into the future."

This is a developing story.