Health

Following FDA action, Mayo Clinic lifts blood donation restriction based on European travel history

Some people who have previously been barred from donating blood are now eligible to give through Mayo Clinic.

Krysta Flower, left, a Mayo Clinic phlebotomist, inserts a line into Jeff Goodew's arm, right, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Mayo Clinic's Blood Donor Center in the Hilton Building. More people are now eligible to donate blood following an eligibility change.
By Staff reports
Today at 12:25 PM

ROCHESTER — More people are now eligible to donate blood through the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Previous blood donation eligibility rules set by the Food and Drug Administration prevented some people who traveled or lived in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland during a certain set of time after a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, also known as "mad cow disease," was first reported in the U.K. in 1996.

The FDA has since removed that restriction on donating blood, so people previously impacted by this restriction can now donate blood through Mayo Clinic. The new eligibility requirements took effect Monday, April 3.

"The FDA has been periodically updating these blood donor rules as the rates of this disease (a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease) have dropped worldwide," said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program.

In Wednesday's announcement, Juskewitch said people who have previously been deferred from donating blood should check to see if their eligibility status has changed.

"The FDA has changed several rules regarding blood donation in recent years," Juskewitch said. "If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please feel free to c ontact the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program or your local blood donation center to learn if you are eligible to donate blood."

Health
Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile sets up shop for two-day blood drive at RAC
Blood donors started to arrive as early as 8 a.m. on Tuesday for the Rochester Athletic Club Blood Drive.
April 04, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
