For Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Rochester dermatologists share what you should know about sun protection

ROCHESTER — Minnesotans have experienced a wet, chilly, long winter this year, but the month of May brings some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

May is also National Skin Cancer Awareness Month. While people are exposed to the sun's rays year-round, more time spent outdoors during Minnesota's summers makes efforts to avoid ultraviolet exposure more important. Dr. Logan Kolb, a dermatologist at Olmsted Medical Center, said skin cancer is primarily associated with UV exposure both from sunlight and from tanning beds.

"Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and affects approximately one in five Americans in their lifetime," Kolb said. "It is important to know that skin cancer can develop in anyone, regardless of skin color."

"Skin cancer is so common nowadays that there are more skin cancers diagnosed every year than every other type of cancer combined," added Dr. Jerry Brewer, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist.

Here are a few things to know about what skin cancer can look like, what contributes to your skin cancer risk and best practices for preventative measures such as sunscreen.

1. There are two main types of skin cancer.

One category of skin cancer is non-melanoma skin cancer, which includes basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Kolb said that non-melanoma skin cancers affect 3 million Americans each year. These cancers grow slowly and often don't spread to other parts of the body.

The other major type of skin cancer, melanoma, is what causes the majority of skin cancer deaths, Kolb said.

Olmsted Medical Center dermatologist Dr. Logan Kolb. Contributed / Olmsted Medical Center

"Melanoma can develop within a mole that has been present and stable for years, or it can develop as a new lesion," Kolb said. "Melanoma can take the lives of young people, and it even took the life of Bob Marley, one of my favorite musicians, at the young age of 36 when his acral melanoma spread to his lungs and brain."

Kolb said about one in 50 people will develop melanoma in their lifetime. Though melanoma is the sixth deadliest type of cancer in humans, Brewer said early detection is key.

"All melanomas are curable if they're caught early enough," Brewer said. "If you have something that's really obviously changing, the best thing is to get it looked at sooner than later."

2. Some people are at higher risk than others.

While anyone can develop skin cancer in their lifetime, Kolb said a person's risk of skin cancer typically increases with age, as older adults have accumulated more UV exposure during their lives.

"In general, patients who develop sunburns more easily and more often are especially at risk," Kolb said, "therefore, if your skin is lighter or whiter, has more freckles, or if you have red or blond hair, along with blue eyes, you are at higher risk."

Other risk factors, Brewer said, include a large number of moles on the body, family history of melanoma and having had more than five sunburns — or just one blistering sunburn — in your lifetime.

3. Early detection is important for treating potential skin cancer.

Different types of skin cancer manifest in different ways on the skin.

"The typical thing you'll hear about is if you get out of the shower and rub a red spot (on your skin) with a towel and it bleeds pretty easily with just a little bit of friction from the towel, than can be a pretty telltale sign of a skin cancer," said Brewer.

Mayo Clinic dermatologist Dr. Jerry Brewer. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

Kolb said basal cell carcinomas often appear as a red bump on a more sun-exposed area of the body such as the face, arms, neck or shoulders.

"I tell patients that BCC is like a pimple that doesn’t go away," he said. "They may also be subtle and appear as a hot pink, scaly, flat lesion."

Squamous cell carcinoma "tends to be more raised and more scaly and can develop from rough, red, sandpapery precancerous lesions called actinic keratosis," Kolb said.

Both Brewer and Kolb cited the ABCDEs for melanoma, a guideline for evaluating moles and freckles on the body.



A: asymmetry (does one half of a mole look different than the other?).

B: border irregularity (look for notches or "smudged" edges on moles).

C: colors (look for multiple colors like black, red, blue and brown).

D: diameter (moles larger than the size of a pencil eraser are of concern).

E: evolution (has the mole changed in appearance over time?).

"Of these ABCDEs, evolution or changing moles is probably the most important," Kolb said. "It also helpful to look for the 'ugly duckling' or a mole that looks different from the other moles on a person’s body."

If you have a lesion on the skin that's concerning, Brewer said visiting a dermatologist or your primary care provider is a good next step.

4. Sunscreen isn't just for the pool or lake.

Kolb said sunscreen is an important tool for protecting your skin from UV exposure, especially from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the UV index is typically at its highest.

"If your shadow is shorter than you, it’s especially an important time to apply sunscreen," Kolb said.

When picking a sunscreen to use, Kolb said to look for broad spectrum SPF that protects against UVA and UVB rays.

"An SPF 15 provides approximately 93% protection from the sun, whereas an SPF 30 provides 98% protection," Kolb said. "For this reason, dermatologists recommend using at least SPF 30 on the exposed skin. After all, if you're going to use it, you may as well get the maximum benefit from it."

"Even an SPF of 15, if done regularly, can reduce your chances of squamous cell cancer by 40% and the odds of a melanoma by 50%," Brewer added.

There are two categories for the active ingredients in sunscreens, according to the American Academy of Dermatology : chemical sunscreens (which absorb UV rays) and physical sunscreens (which deflect UV rays like a shield). Kolb said the differences between chemical and physical — also known as mineral — sunscreens can be important for people with darker skin.

"For darker skin types, mineral sunscreens containing zinc or titanium may leave a more apparent white film, therefore tinted mineral sunscreens can be helpful," he said. "Otherwise, chemical sunscreens, which act as 'sponge' for UV rays, may be preferred by patients of any skin tone."

Additionally, sunscreen works best when you reapply it, especially after jumping in the pool or lake.

"People often get into trouble and develop sunburns by forgetting to reapply at least every two hours if skin is exposed or after swimming," Kolb said.

While it is important to use sunscreen on summer days at the beach, pool or lake, applying SPF year-round on exposed areas of the body like the face, ears and neck can be a helpful habit, Brewer said.

"It's kind of like, even if you're putting in pennies into a bank account, if you're doing it every day, over the years, that benefit is going to really kind of start to capitalize a lot more than if you're just putting it on in July," Brewer said.

5. Sunscreens don't cause skin cancer.

The idea that sunscreen causes skin cancer is a myth, Kolb said.

"No study has ever linked sunscreen use with cancer, however excessive sun exposure without sunscreen use is known to significantly increase the risk of skin cancer," he said.

There are two other common concerns that Kolb sometimes encounters: people won't get enough vitamin D while wearing sunscreen, and that sunscreen ingredients can get into the bloodstream. For the first concern, Kolb said it is recommended to get vitamin D from foods and beverages naturally high in that vitamin or are fortified with vitamin D.

As for sunscreen absorption, this concern stems from recent research that shows that some ingredients in sunscreens can be absorbed through the skin and can enter the bloodstream.

"This absorption does not mean that they are harmful to the human body," Kolb said. "More research is currently underway to determine the effect, if any, on a person’s health."

6. Sunscreen isn't the only skin cancer prevention tool in the toolbox.

Finally, there are other ways to decrease your risk of getting sunburned or developing skin cancer down the road.

"Other crucial sun protective measures include seeking shade when possible — especially when sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. — wearing sun-protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and avoiding use of tanning beds," Kolb said.