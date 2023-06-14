Former Mayo CEO to help lead virtual health care company

ROCHESTER — A former president and CEO of Mayo Clinic will lead a New York-based virtual health care company that is focused on women's health.

Dr. John Noseworthy was named the executive chairman for Caire, a company created by Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures.

According to a Caire press release, Noseworthy will lead a group of health systems called the Caire Collaborative that make up the company's early investors and clinical partners.

The company uses AI-enabled virtual care products in its collaborations with health systems to find gaps in care and find solutions to them. Caire's first area of focus is addressing menopause symptoms.

"The pandemic opened the door to a hybrid health care model," Noseworthy said. "It is estimated that 20% to 50% of care can now be delivered virtually. I want to see health systems at the center of that progress, identifying the most critical health care issues that can be addressed by innovation, artificial intelligence and digital tools. We can and should take advantage of new technology to address the gaps and disparities in care that we weren't able to manage before. I'm excited to use my knowledge and industry experience to help create the future of health care."

Noseworthy joined Mayo Clinic as a neurologist in 1990, rising through the leadership ranks until he became president and CEO in 2009.

Shortly before his retirement, Noseworthy told the Post Bulletin that there are still "unanswered questions" in the American health care system.

"Society has to make a choice," he said in 2018. "Does America want to have a quality, sustainable health care system?"