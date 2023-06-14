Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Former Mayo CEO to help lead virtual health care company

Dr. John Noseworthy retired from his position as Mayo Clinic's president and CEO in 2019.

9b19a1aca433071e1dbd47652c36937b.jpg
Former Mayo Clinic president and CEO Dr. John Noseworthy talks with local media in Rochester on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, shortly before his retirement. Noseworthy has taken a position with health care company Caire.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:44 PM

ROCHESTER — A former president and CEO of Mayo Clinic will lead a New York-based virtual health care company that is focused on women's health.

Dr. John Noseworthy was named the executive chairman for Caire, a company created by Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures.

According to a Caire press release, Noseworthy will lead a group of health systems called the Caire Collaborative that make up the company's early investors and clinical partners.

Find more news important to you

The company uses AI-enabled virtual care products in its collaborations with health systems to find gaps in care and find solutions to them. Caire's first area of focus is addressing menopause symptoms.

"The pandemic opened the door to a hybrid health care model," Noseworthy said. "It is estimated that 20% to 50% of care can now be delivered virtually. I want to see health systems at the center of that progress, identifying the most critical health care issues that can be addressed by innovation, artificial intelligence and digital tools. We can and should take advantage of new technology to address the gaps and disparities in care that we weren't able to manage before. I'm excited to use my knowledge and industry experience to help create the future of health care."

ADVERTISEMENT

Noseworthy joined Mayo Clinic as a neurologist in 1990, rising through the leadership ranks until he became president and CEO in 2009.

Shortly before his retirement, Noseworthy told the Post Bulletin that there are still "unanswered questions" in the American health care system.

"Society has to make a choice," he said in 2018. "Does America want to have a quality, sustainable health care system?"

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Saint Marys University Logo
Local
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota gets another big donation; $35 million in four months
June 14, 2023 11:07 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Business
Ruth’s Chris Steak House is cooking in downtown Rochester
June 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
joshua wigham
Local
Eyota man arrested after causing three-car crash
June 14, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lyle-Pacelli players.jpg
Prep
Lyle/Pacelli continues winning ways, will play for Class A baseball state champion
June 14, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Flag Day
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 14, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
IMG_7481.jpg
Lifestyle
Caution: Summer reading to make you hungry
June 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
ranger
Local
Ranger, a K9 with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, dies after illness
June 14, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe