Grand opening date set for Mayo Clinic Health System's new Plainview location

PLAINVIEW — A change of scenery is in store for Mayo Clinic Health System patients and staff in Plainview, and the public is invited to see the new space.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the health system's new clinic location at 245 First St. SW was scheduled for Friday, April 21 at 4 p.m. Members of the public can tour the new space, which replaces the current Plainview clinic location at 275 First St. SW.

Both Plainview clinics were scheduled to be closed on April 20-21 so that equipment can be moved into the new location. Patient appointments in the new clinic start on Monday, April 24.

In an announcement, Mayo Clinic said patients can still schedule appointments through the online patient portal or by calling 507-534-3169. Same-day primary care needs that pop up while the Plainview clinics are closed can be addressed through Express Care Online, Express Care Video Visit or at the Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in Red Wing or Lake City.