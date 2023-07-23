Half of U.S. tap water could be contaminated with PFAS, study says. How does Rochester's water supply fare?

ROCHESTER — A recent study from the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that at least 45% of the nation's tap water supply contains at least one or more kinds of per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS. These long-lasting chemicals that come from products like pizza boxes, nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing are a point of concern for human and environmental health.

"What we do know is that these chemicals have the potential to impact the immune system, the hormone system, as well as be a risk factor for cancer," said Erin Bell, associate dean for research and professor at the University at Albany School of Public Health in New York. She researches the long-term health effects associated with PFAS exposure from drinking water.

With nearly half of the United States' tap water supply contaminated by PFAS, is Rochester, Minnesota among the cities affected?

The short answer is yes — PFOS, a common PFAS found in firefighting foam, was detected in one of Rochester Public Utilities' 32 wells in 2021, said Todd Osweiler, environmental and regulatory affairs coordinator at RPU.

The long answer begins with the fact that the level of PFAS measured in that single well is low enough that it went undetected for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Detection level limits have changed quite a bit over the years," Osweiler said.

In 2009, Rochester was one of several cities picked by the Minnesota Department of Health for testing for PFAS in drinking water. This was the first time Rochester's water supply was tested, Osweiler said, and that resulted in no PFAS detected. A second round of testing in 2014 had the same result.

"The testing level limits were in parts per billion, and now they're enforcing PFAS in parts per trillion," Osweiler said. "Fast forward to 2021, a lot has changed with technology and testing capabilities. They did use lower detection level limits, now in the parts per trillion."

The 2021 testing revealed that the water in Well 27, located on the east side of the city, contained PFOS at a level of 1.7 parts per trillion.

"The EPA proposed maximum contaminant level for that specific chemical is 4 parts per trillion," Osweiler said. "So we're more than half below what EPA is proposing."

Not only was PFAS detected in just one well out of 32, but because Rochester takes its tap water exclusively from groundwater sources, future PFAS contamination is less likely to happen. Surface water sources, such as lakes and rivers, are more susceptible to PFAS contamination.

"Our water out of the Jordan aquifer is very high quality," Osweiler said. "And deep groundwater wells, that's the other key thing about Rochester where we don't anticipate any PFAS concerns for our community because we're more protected. The depth of our wells range anywhere from 400 to 1,000 feet — the Earth is our filtration system, if you think about it that way."

Rochester's tap water supply is currently not treated to remove that small amount of PFAS present. Osweiler said the water is disinfected and infused with fluoride before it gets sent through residents' showers, sinks and garden hoses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impact of PFAS on human, environmental health

While the risk of PFAS exposure through Rochester's tap water is relatively low, commercial and industrial use of PFAS over decades has made these chemicals more prevalent in the environment and our bodies.

"These exposures and the sources of exposures aren't distributed equally," Bell said. "There is a pattern of these manufacturing plants and military bases tend to be placed in either very rural communities ... and then in your urban, poor (city) centers."

Erin Bell, associate dean for research and professor at the University at Albany School of Public Health in New York. She studies long-term health effects of PFAS exposure through drinking water. Contributed / Erin Bell

In Minnesota, major manufacturer 3M pledged in 2022 to stop using PFAS in its products by 2025. A 2005 state report found that 3M had contaminated drinking water sources in the east Twin Cities metro, leading to elevated levels of PFAS in residents' blood and an increase in childhood cancer deaths in that area between 2003 and 2015.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature passed Amara's Law , which bans the use of PFAS in various consumer products, such as ski wax, cleaning products and cosmetics.

"They are endocrine disruptors," Bell said of PFAS, "so that means they interfere with our whole hormonal system, and then that has downstream effects."

Those effects can include high cholesterol, thyroid disease and certain types of cancers.

"Kidney cancer and testicular cancer are the two cancers that we're most concerned about now, but we need more information, particularly around breast cancer," Bell said. "There's also a fairly consistent relationship with high blood pressure, especially high blood pressure during pregnancy."

Bell said research has also found that PFAS can interfere with adults' and children's antibody production when they get a vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It doesn't mean the vaccines won't work. It just means they might be less effective," Bell said. "More research needs to be done on other impacts related to the immune system, like ulcerative colitis, for example — that's another outcome of concern."

Avoiding PFAS

A major issue in regard to detecting and studying PFAS is the fact that there are around 12,000 known chemicals in this category. Bell said this means scientists will never understand the impacts of each type of PFAS individually.

"One of the challenges with these chemicals, the older, 'legacy' chemicals have very long half-lives, so they stay in the environment and in our bodies a long time," Bell said. "The newer versions of those chemicals are less persistent, which is good from an environmental standpoint, but we're still seeing some of the same health effects."

In August, Osweiler said RPU will test the tap water supply again to look for even more types of PFAS.

"We're gonna do two rounds," he said. "We're looking at 29 different PFAS compounds, and those six that EPA is going to be regulating now, those will all be included. PFOS is the one we have our eye on. Based on all the testing that that we've done to date, we don't anticipate any issues with PFAS regulations."

While Osweiler said that RPU does not anticipate any issues with adhering to PFAS regulations, there are measures that individuals and water suppliers can take to reduce PFAS exposure through tap water.

"Reverse osmosis is an excellent way to remove everything from your water," Osweiler said. "People put them in their homes. It's an expensive technology for us to treat our water and, thankfully, we don't have to do that level of treatment."

Granulated activated carbon filters , or GAC filters, also filter out PFAS and can be implemented at the point of use, such as filters that are installed under a sink, or throughout whole buildings or water systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's the route we would potentially go, or that's where we see others going," Osweiler said of GAC filtration. "The metro area, Twin Cities, Woodbury, some of those communities, they're implementing some of that technology so they can treat it right now."

While there are measures individuals can take to limit their future exposure to PFAS , there are already some PFAS present in people's bodies.

"Unfortunately, once they're in our bodies, there's nothing you can do to readily get rid of the exposure except time," Bell said.

If a person lives in a community that's known to be more affected by PFAS exposure, Bell said she recommends seeking out regular visits with a health care provider.

"We really do encourage that," Bell said. "Many of these outcomes that we're worried about are chronic diseases that require consistent care over time, and so making sure you retain that relationship with your clinician for that care is what's needed."