Holiday travel and disrupted routines can be hard for people with Alzheimer's. Get tips that can help

ROCHESTER — One of the reasons the holiday movie "Home Alone" is so memorable is that just about everybody can relate to it. The opening scenes show how one family plus aunts, uncles and cousins stay together the night before a European vacation in order to wake up and make an early morning flight. But things get so discombobulated, wild and hectic that they leave the youngest family member behind. It's funny, yet uncomfortable in the movie, as the situation would be horrifying if it happened in real life.

All joking aside, holiday travel and disrupted routines can be super hectic for anybody. And if one of the travelers is impacted by Alzheimer's disease, piling in the car for holiday gatherings may be even more challenging. But you may be able to reduce some of the stress by planning ahead. The Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter has tips that can help.

“We want to provide these travel tips so that everyone is able to enjoy their holidays, including people living with dementia and their families,” said Susan Parriott, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. “Planning ahead can dramatically reduce stress and confusion, and provide a joyous time for all.”

Holiday travel tips.



Planes, trains, cars and buses: Choose the mode of transportation based on needs, abilities, safety and preferences. Choose what would be most comfortable and cause the least amount of stress.

Keep destinations simple: Complicated or elaborate plans may increase stress, anxiety and confusion. Consider places with easy access to emergency health services and pharmacies.

Keep instructions simple: Don't overschedule or overload people with too much information or details.

Keep travel essentials close: Keep medications, up-to-date medical information, emergency contacts and photocopies of important documents in your carry-on baggage. Have plenty of water and snacks.

Brief your host: Make sure people you're staying with know the situation. If you're staying in a hotel, consider letting staff know in case you need help while you're there.

Keep loved ones close: New places can cause anxiety and agitation in people with Alzheimer’s. These events can also trigger wandering. Monitor loved ones closely, especially in crowded, unfamiliar places.

If you need information or support during the holidays or any time, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

