99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hormel Institute adds three events to annual Paint the Town Pink campaign

Through January and February, area residents can take part in events like ice golf and a bean bag tournament in Austin to raise money for cancer research.

Paint the town pink.JPG
Pink flags and ribbons line Main Street in downtown Austin in this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo as part of the Pain the Town Pink campaign to raise awareness and money for the Hormel Institute's fight against breast cancer.
Post Bulletin file photo
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
January 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AUSTIN — Tuesday evening marked the start of 2023 Paint the Town Pink , the annual fundraising campaign that benefits cancer research efforts at the Hormel Institute in Austin.

Daneka Wiechmann, development associate and PTTP coordinator at the institute, said the annual campaign has directed more than $2.3 million toward 33 seed grants.

"It's seed grants for researchers at the institute, which is the money to help start any new innovative research projects that they want to do that they wouldn't otherwise be able to if they just reached out to the (National Institutes of Health)," Wiechmann said. "When you write grants for those ... you have to show what your actual research has done — you have to prove what you're asking for.

Also Read
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Health
IRS is late in paying back $11.5 million, so Mayo Clinic is asking for interest
In December, a judge ruled that the IRS owed Mayo Clinic a refund. Since the government hasn't paid yet, Mayo wants interest totaling $1.5 million -- and counting -- added to the bill.
January 09, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230106_111346.jpg
Health
French ambassador visits Mayo Clinic and discusses the value of collaboration
French Ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne toured Mayo Clinic on Friday with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and local leaders as part of discussions about future scientific and economic collaborations.
January 06, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mayo Clinic Harwick Building
Health
Mayo Clinic's Unbound team to move to renovated offices in downtown Rochester
On Dec. 29, 2022, Mayo Clinic filed a building permit to remodel the south side of the fourth floor of the Harwick building “for relocation of Unbound in Rochester team from Gonda (Building) 16.”
January 06, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

"And with the seed grants that they get," she continued, "they're able to actually start that project."

This year's fundraising campaign kicked off Tuesday night when the institute introduced its 2023 PTTP ambassador, Kathy Wiechmann.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was incredibly honored that they asked me," Kathy Wiechmann said. "They do such an important job in getting the message (out) on breast cancer awareness or any kind of cancer."

image0.jpeg
Kathy Wiechmann
Contributed / The Hormel Institute

Kathy Wiechmann, an Austin resident, finished breast cancer treatment at Mayo Clinic in August. She will go back for a checkup in April and said she and her providers are "very optimistic that things are good."

This year's campaign features eight events, three of which are new.

"Toss for a Cure is a bean bag tournament that's going to be held at the Holiday Inn on Feb. 11," Daneka Wiechmann said. "We also have a new one called Freezin for a Reason Ice Golf. It's going to be a little mini golf course with hockey sticks and pink tennis balls."

The third new event is Shooters for Hooters, coordinated by brothers Mike and Joe Walerak. The trap shooting tournament is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Cedar Valley Conservation Center. Team registration is $200 and maxes out at 30 teams. Pink clay pigeons, pink shotgun shells, a T-shirt and a meal will be provided for participants.

"A team consists of five shooters, and each person will shoot 25 targets," Mike Walerak said. "Then it's a combined score for trophies, first through third place."

Registration for Shooters for Hooters will open soon, Walerak said.

The Waleraks' personal experiences with cancer prompted them to start this tournament — the brothers lost their mother, Roseann, to breast cancer seven years ago. Mike Walerak said his sister-in-law and one of his cousins are currently fighting breast cancer, and he has two aunts who are breast cancer survivors.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're both real avid shooting sports people," Walerak said. "We just thought this would be a good way to hopefully raise money for breast cancer and draw people out to our conservation club."

Hormel Institute
Local
Austin-based organizations fuel funding for Hormel Institute cancer research
In its latest internal grant cycle, the Hormel Institute in Austin awarded $540,000 in research grants. The funds came from community fundraising efforts.
August 13, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

A full schedule and details for each event can be found on the Paint the Town Pink website . In addition to participating in events, Daneka Wiechmann said people can donate through different events' crowdfunding links and buy PTTP merchandise. Those opportunities will be posted on the campaign's Facebook page .

The yearly campaign is coordinated by community volunteers, Daneka Wiechmann said.

"They're the ones that put in all the time and patience and love to do all this," she said. "Those people, we just always want to just thank and acknowledge and let them know that we appreciate everything that they're doing for us."

Related Topics: HEALTHAUSTINEVENTS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: New year, same old stress?
Reasons for stress and ways to cope with that stress for optimal health.
January 07, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Black labs on a snowy country road
Health
Can extreme cold damage your lungs? Get answers from an expert who studies the lungs of winter athletes
When arctic blasts plummet temperatures, stepping outside can be dangerous. In this Health Fusion episode, Viv Williams talks to a researcher about what intensely cold air could do to anyone's lungs.
January 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Sauerkraut, pork and mashed potatoes
Health
Want good luck and health in the new year? Eat some sauerkraut
Many cultures ring in the new year by eating a special meal that's supposed to bring good luck. Viv Williams shares a family tradition that may not make you lucky, but it may boost your health.
January 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
01141.N.RPB.BLOOD.DRAW.124.jpg
Health
Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O-negative blood donors
People can schedule a blood donation appointment by calling 507-284-4475.
January 04, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports