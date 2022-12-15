SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, December 15
Health
Hormel Institute research could lead to treatment of rare, chronic autoimmune conditions

The newly published research on how scleroderma develops might lead to new treatment options.

Rafael Contreras-Galindo, an assistant professor and leader of the Genome Instability and Chromosome Biology research section at the Hormel Institute in Austin.
Dené K. Dryden
December 15, 2022 07:00 AM
AUSTIN — A group of researchers at the Hormel Institute in Austin recently published a scientific paper detailing a significant discovery in a group of diseases known as scleroderma.

"Centromere defects, chromosome instability, and cGAS-STING activation in systemic sclerosis" was published in Nature Communications last month and comprises years of research from the University of Minnesota, the University of Michigan and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Rafael Contreras-Galindo, an assistant professor and leader of the Genome Instability and Chromosome Biology research section at the Hormel Institute, is one of the paper's co-authors. He said scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis, is an autoimmune disease that causes the skin and other soft tissues to become inflamed, hardened and scarred.

"It affects the skin and the nails, and it's very thick and hard and it hurts," Contreras-Galindo said. "Sometimes they have to use gloves to prevent being injured."

In cases of limited scleroderma, patients experience this hardening — known as fibrosis — mostly on their hands, forearms and face. But for those with diffuse scleroderma, large areas of the skin are affected, and that can impact internal organs, Contreras-Galindo said.

"Especially the esophagus, the kidneys and the lungs," he said. "That can (cause) organ failure when the tissue's too hard, too thick."

It's a rare chronic disease, and currently there is no cure. However, the research that Contreras-Galindo and his fellow researchers have conducted describes a new mechanism for fibrosis formation, which leads to a better understanding of how scleroderma works and possibly opens the doors to new treatments.

"This is the first time that we are showing that ... if you have breaks in the DNA at the centromeres, (that) can affect the replication of the chromosomes and the separation of the chromosomes," Contreras-Galindo said.

Centromeres are responsible for keeping sister chromatids — the two halves of a chromosome — together when a cell splits into two. When deletions or breaks happen in the DNA at the centromeres, that can cause micronuclei to form in cells, the researchers found.

"Micronuclei are small nuclei, like a satellite around the nucleus," Contreras-Galindo said.

Those micronuclei activate the cGAS-STING pathway, which Contreras-Galindo said is part of the immune system. In normal cells, the pathway activates when DNA is found outside of the nucleus, such as when a virus infects a cell. The pathway prompts the body's immune system to kill the cell in order to keep the virus from spreading.

"We believe many diseases that cause fibrosis, the pathway is also activated because having ... DNA outside the nucleus will activate the pathway again," he said. "But this DNA is not coming from a virus. This DNA is coming from chromosomes that didn't end up in the big nucleus."

In scleroderma, the constant production of micronuclei and the constant triggering of the cGAS-STING pathway, Contreras-Galindo said, results in lasting inflammation and fibrosis. This discovery suggests that treatments that target the cGAS-STING pathway could help treat scleroderma and other autoimmune diseases and cancers.

"We believe that the fibrosis could be the result (of cGAS-STING pathway activation) in other diseases like lung fibrosis, or other autoimmune diseases that have this inflammation of tissue, like multiple sclerosis," he said.

Contreras-Galindo said he began researching this topic when he was a research assistant professor at the University of Michigan. The scleroderma samples were collected from patients in Michigan, and then when Contreras-Galindo left Michigan to work at the Hormel Institute in April 2019, the research followed him.

"I started the lab and continued the research, doing all the experimentation of the paper," he said.

The research was funded in part through an award from the National Scleroderma Foundation.

In addition to this research, Contreras-Galindo is also studying how centromere mutations play a role in ovarian cancer. He received a National Institutes of Health grant to further his ovarian cancer research earlier this year.

