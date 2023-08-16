In its third year, Mayo Clinic med school course introduces students to street medicine

ROCHESTER — A warming center is an atypical place to hold medical school classes. But for first-year Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students enrolled in the street medicine "mini-elective," the setting emphasizes the course's focus on practicing medicine out in the community.

Around 40 students — roughly two-thirds of Mayo Clinic's new class of future physicians — attended their first night of street medicine class on Tuesday evening at the Rochester Community Warming Center.

"The main purpose of street med is to kind of address some of the curriculum that's not explicitly addressed in medical school," said Nada Abouhaiba, a second-year medical student who's now a student leader for the 2023 course. "We focus on educating students about how to work with the unhoused population and those populations that are a little more vulnerable."

Now in its third year, the street medicine course was established by a Mayo Clinic medical student and is taught in collaboration with the Zumbro Valley Medical Society and other Rochester-area organizations that work directly with unhoused or otherwise vulnerable groups.

"We hope to build these skills into the students so that when they are physicians one day, or even as they're working in the clinics in their medical school years, to approach these patients with no bias, the ability to listen," Abouhaiba said.

The basic goal of street medicine, as defined by the Street Medicine Institute, is to provide direct medical care to unhoused patients where they live.

During the first night of class, students and community partners broke into small groups to discuss a patient scenario: A 45-year-old woman recently moved to Rochester so that her husband could receive care at Mayo Clinic. During a surgery, the husband had a stroke and is now in long-term care. With no income and no local friends or family to help, the woman is now living in her car. The students had to consider what the woman's immediate needs would be, what additional needs she would have beyond the immediate ones and what community resources exist to help meet those needs.

"It's good exposure to the community organizations that exist," said Jordan Holthe, another second-year medical student and course leader. "Patients get discharged and there's sometimes no follow-up or no opportunities for them to have help within the community."

A Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine student shares how their small group assessed a given scenario during the first session of the street medicine course at the Rochester Community Warming Center on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Because the emphasis of the course is on serving unhoused patients, students will also learn techniques for practicing medicine outside of a clinic or hospital — settings where they can't send a blood sample down the hall for lab testing or order an X-ray.

"I think this selective is perhaps a little bit unique in offering the students a chance to serve underserved populations, step outside the walls of Mayo Clinic, where there's a lot of resources, and learning about how to operate and provide care and compassion in an area where there's no resources," said Dr. Bob Hyde, a Mayo Clinic emergency physician and a faculty mentor for the course.

"A lot of these people that come in have had bad experiences with physicians and health care, and so they might be less willing to go to the emergency department, to see a primary care provider," Holthe added. "It's a really great opportunity to be able to go out to provide medicine directly to the people."

The last class, for example, held foot and eye care clinics at places such as the Dorothy Day Hospitality House and The Landing, said Zumbro Valley Medical Society executive director Beth Kangas.

It's the involvement from local community partners that elevates the learning experience for students, bringing them closer to the patients in need of this kind of medical care.

"This wouldn't be possible without ... those who are willing to be vulnerable enough to share their experiences and their stories," Abouhaiba said. "We are so grateful for them — they are the reason we do what we do."

For Abouhaiba and Holthe, they said the lessons learned from the street medicine class went beyond their interactions with unhoused patients.

"I noticed something within myself where I was treating patients the way that street medicine was teaching us to treat patients, and I noticed that translate in all of my clinical work, which was really exciting," Abouhaiba said.