Kasson business owners join forces for a new complex with area's first birthing center

KASSON, Minn. — A recent chilly groundbreaking signaled the start of a project by two Kasson health care business owners Anne Schwanke and Dr. Katie Elmore to expand their operations under one roof.

Schwanke and Elmore each had visions of how to better serve their clients, focusing on women.

Schwanke and her team offer a wide variety of health services for women, including prenatal and postpartum care, at her Full Circle Wellness clinic in Suite 102 at 11 East Veterans Memorial Highway in Kasson.

She decided creating a birthing center would provide a good option for her clients. A birthing center is a “home-like” space for women with low-risk pregnancies to give birth with the help of midwives.

“A birthing center is something that’s really needed in the area,” said Schwanke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elmore, who owns the Elmore Family Chiropractic clinic in Suite 7 at 504 S. Mantorville Ave. in Kasson, works with men, women and children. However, the main focus is prenatal and pediatric care, so their clients often overlap with Full Circle.

She started talking to Schwanke about expanding her business and they decided to join forces. While there were opportunities in surrounding communities, they had no interest in looking elsewhere.

“We live in Kasson and are based here,” said Elmore. “We are committed to Kasson.”

With the support of the Kasson business community, it all came together when business owner and developer Mike Marti decided to build a 5,100-square-foot commercial building on open land next to his Marti Electric complex on Third Street Southeast. He’s working with Tom Monson of MBT Bank and Pete Schuller of AB Systems to make that happen.

Full Circle and Elmore Family Chiropractic will split the space with some shared areas.

Everyone involved recently gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking on the project, which is targeted to be completed in November.