Laura Kuisle waited 11 years for a liver. Now, she's figuring out what to say to her living donor

ROCHESTER — For the most part, Laura Kuisle's childhood wasn't very different from that of her peers. But there were a few key differences: She visited the doctor's office every so often for blood draws, and she grew up with a surgical scar on her stomach.

"I remember one time, there was a photographer that came over because there was some kind of scientific journal or something," Kuisle said. "So I remember him coming over and taking some pictures while I was playing at home. It's kind of interesting, just like 'Oh, look, she's a normal girl,' like you wouldn't know anything was wrong with her if you didn't know her history."

This is because Laura Kuisle was born with biliary atresia, a condition where the bile ducts in the liver do not develop properly. When she was 2 weeks old, Kuisle underwent surgery to help her liver drain properly, giving her that scar.

"I had a Madeline doll for many years as a child mainly because on her stomach was a 'scar,'" Kuisle said.

That surgical intervention gave Kuisle a fairly normal, healthy childhood in Lakeville, Minnesota, and that was her status quo until she got sick on the night her now-husband, Ryan Kuisle, proposed to her. She was 21.

"We were on a spring break trip, so I just assumed it was whatever I ate," Kuisle said. "So it was, you know, throwing up and not feeling good, and that lasted for about two weeks. I went outside, and I'm like, 'Oh, your skin looks weird, you look yellow, you need to probably go in.'"

After that, Kuisle spent 11 years on the liver transplant list, spending significant chunks of her adult life in the hospital. She was among the 10,000-some people in the U.S. awaiting a liver donation.

That changed on May 11, 2022. That day, Kuisle and another patient arrived at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and that patient — someone who Kuisle didn't personally know — gave part of their liver to her.

"I don't know if I would be here or in the same capacity being here if they hadn't helped me," she said.

Documenting the waiting game

Kuisle's journey to getting a new liver took more than a decade. Over the years, Kuisle would have periods of time where she felt fine and healthy, but then she'd fall ill every few months or so. It turned into a challenging waiting game — Kuisle said she felt lucky to not be sick all of the time, but because of that, she wasn't high on the donor list.

"I have to be about dying to get there, so at least I'm not doing that," Kuisle recalled. "And it's hard to wait at the same time."

She used photography to document her daily life in and out of the hospital. It's a hobby she took up in her youth and continued through college.

"When I've been sick, I've been chronicling, taking self-pictures in the hospital, you know, just 'This is where I am,'" Kuisle said.

A top-down view of a hospital meal tray with tater tots, spaghetti, corn and a carton of milk. Get well cards and children's drawings taped to the hospital room shelf. An exam table with its sanitary paper crumpled up.

"I was sitting there like I really feel like this table here, just waiting for someone to come along and fix me and make it right," Kuisle said. "Which seems kind of silly, but it's like, well, I relate to this table right now because I've been going through this for years and not getting anywhere."

Editor's note: some viewers may find an image in this gallery upsetting.

1 / 11: This is the earliest photo I have of being in the hospital. 2011. 2 / 11: I liked the monochrome palette as well as the socks with the smile. I was not feeling great during this stay so I appreciated the irony. 3 / 11: You can easily guess that this was taken in 2020. Also note the smiley face on the whiteboard here. Hospitalized with a blood infection even though I felt good enough to wear my own clothes and play some games. 4 / 11: From the same stay. I like how the meal ticket said order isolation like I had chosen that. Served before my negative COVID results were known. 5 / 11: This was from my last battery of tests to stay active on the transplant list. I felt like I was going to be waiting forever and there was nothing I could do about it. As silly as it sounds I related to the crumpled up paper, just waiting for someone to fix my messed up parts. 6 / 11: Had an EGD done to check for varices. I liked all the shapes and the colors. 7 / 11: This was taken on Mother's Day, the weekend before surgery. I made sure to pick up and hold both of my kids as I had a 10-pound weight restriction after surgery. 8 / 11: The only pretty sunset I saw in my two week hospital stay. I was extra and asked for a room that had any kind of view if possible. I didn't want to stare out and only see a wall. 9 / 11: The view from the head of my bed. Get well cards made by my kids, sheets with info on all the new meds I had to take as well as the IV pole, a hospital robe, mask, and the green bag for liver transplant patients. 10 / 11: Taken the morning that I went home. 11 / 11: This photo received an honorable mention in the VOICE competition in Click Magazine in 2022. That was a big honor as it's a big competition and this was a special photo to me as it was painful to take. I'm glad I did though as it took about a week or so for the incision to close back up more.

During this 11-year span of periodic illness, Kuisle and her husband moved from Mankato to Rochester, and they became parents. Kuisle said she didn't have any complications while pregnant with Peter, 6, and Charles, 4, but her health began to decline after she gave birth to Charles.

"He was about 10 days old, and then I got an infection and had to have a PICC line put in," Kuisle said, referring to a peripherally inserted central catheter that is placed in the arm to deliver medicine directly into a large vein. "That was a challenge because I had a small toddler and a newborn with a PICC and just not doing so good."

Kuisle was sick for much of Charles' first few years of life, and this worried her.

"Am I going to be able to grow up to see my kids grow up, or is something going to happen to me before we get much further into their lives?" Kuisle said.

Kuisle and her family began a two-year-long process to find a living liver donor. Her closest family members and friends couldn't donate because they had the wrong blood type or had other conditions that disqualified them. Kuisle began sharing her story on social media.

"I had a handful of strangers reach out and be like, 'Hey, I tried and I wasn't able to, but I just want to let you know that I'm thinking about you,'" she said. "That was pretty awesome because I don't know you and you're still trying to do that for me, and that's really great."

She said she's not sure how her donor learned about her situation, but some way, some how, that person was Kuisle's match.

Living liver donation: "A very incredible medical opportunity"

Only two organs can be donated by a living donor: kidney and liver. Kidney donation involves taking one kidney from the donor, which doesn't grow back or replace itself in the donor's body. With the liver, that's a different story.

Dr. Kymberly Watt, medical director of the living liver donor transplant program at Mayo Clinic. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"The liver does regenerate," said Dr. Kymberly Watt, medical director of the living liver donor transplant program at Mayo Clinic. "This is something that is the most phenomenal thing about the liver, really, is its ability to regenerate."

In a living liver donation, surgeons will remove roughly half of the donor's liver. That liver segment is transplanted into the donor, and over the course of several weeks, both organs begin to regrow.

"This liver will grow back in both the recipient and the donor to be the size their particular, individual body requires it to be, which is so interesting," Watt said. "Within the first three to four weeks, it's going to have grown back a substantial amount, somewhere close to 70% to 80%."

But before a donor and recipient can go under the knife, both patients are thoroughly evaluated to make sure that the donor's organ will be a good match for the recipient. For the donor, this involves some lab tests, a medical conditions survey and conversations with medical professionals outside of the liver transplant team to ensure that coercion into donation isn't happening, said Dr. Thomas Leventhal, a transplant hepatologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"Ultimately, the patient will get imaging, the donors usually will get imaging, an assessment of their liver, and we are able to look at, not only how big is the liver to see if truly there is enough bulk for them to share with someone, but we can also look at the blood vessels into the liver, the blood vessels out of the liver," Leventhal said. "Do they have an anatomy that would fit well and safely with the potential recipient?"

While living liver donation isn't a new medical intervention, it is not as popular in the United States as it is in other countries. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, in 2022, 243 liver transplant operations were performed in Minnesota. Only 10 were living liver donations; the rest of those livers came from deceased donors.

Dr. Thomas Leventhal, transplant hepatologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Contributed / University of Minnesota

"There are many countries where the vast majority of liver transplants that they do are from living donor, for example, South Korea," Leventhal said. "In the United States, it's a lot more variable."

Nevertheless, Leventhal said living liver donation has an incredible impact on recipients who would very likely die without that transplant.

"If you think about treating something that's a 100% chance of death, we can look at it and say ... at about one year, we expect about 92% to 93% of patients will still be alive after receiving a liver transplant," Leventhal said. "It is truly a very incredible medical opportunity for the patient that we have the ability to offer and have demonstrated, over time, good success with."

On the other side

The first three months post-transplant were tough for Kuisle. In addition to recovering from a major surgery, Kuisle's body was dealing with cytomegalovirus in the transplanted liver. CMV is a common infection that often has no symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

"That's perfectly fine, but it just made my recovery a lot harder," Kuisle said. "I just assumed, 'Oh, you're supposed to feel like garbage, and that's how it is,' but I felt like that for so long."

This didn't stop Kuisle from documenting her post-transplant experience through photography. In one self-portrait, Kuisle sits on a stool in a bathtub, tending to the long, lateral incision that runs along the bottom of her rib cage.

"I remember being in the hospital and just feeling terrible and so weak but still picking up my camera, even though my hands are shaking so bad and it hurts to hold up," she said. "I'm still trying to get as much as I can because I know later I'm gonna appreciate what I can take at that point, even if it's kind of rough."

But as her health started to rebound after transplant, Kuisle said she started feeling a lot better. Over the past year, Kuisle has taken fewer photos but is now living more in the moment with her husband and children.

Laura Kuisle is pictured with her camera Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in downtown Rochester. After years on the waitlist for a new liver, Kuisle received one from a living donor in May of 2022. Throughout the transplant process, Kuisle documented her journey using photography. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"Over the past year, we've done a whole bunch of things that I wouldn't have been able to do otherwise, like going to the cabin, going fishing," Kuisle said. "Actually had one of my photos sell at the state fair in the fine arts competition last year. Mostly I focus on my kids and pets and our daily life."

For Kuisle, the next step is sending a thank-you letter to her liver donor. She now knows their name and how to get in contact with them.

What will she write?

"I don't know — it's really hard because 'thank you' doesn't really feel like enough," Kuisle said. "How generous their gift was and just how I'm very grateful for the time with my family and my kids and more normal health that I've never really known."