LifeSource, which has a monopoly in Minnesota’s organ transplant system, receives a failing grade

MINNEAPOLIS — LifeSource, which has a monopoly in Minnesota’s organ transplant system, received a failing grade Friday.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, LifeSource is an organ procurement organization, the middleman of the transplant system, coordinating between hospitals and transplant centers where ailing patients receive organs.

There are 56 organ procurement organizations in the nation, contracted by the federal government to facilitate transplants in their service area. LifeSource has a federally sanctioned monopoly over transplants in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota serving 7.5 million people.

Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services, or CMS, launched a grading system in 2021. Organ procurement organization performance is assessed through a set of metrics based on objective data assessing donation rate and organs transplanted instead of self-reported data, earning a score in one of three tiers.

The top are secure in their appointments, the middle are at risk of losing their territory and the bottom, if they fail to improve, will be replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Posting OPO performance is critical to holding OPOs accountable and serves as a crucial step in transparency and reforming the organ donation component of the overall transplantation system,” CMS said in a statement released Friday, April 28, 2023.

The Post Bulletin published an investigation in November 2021 that revealed that LifeSource was underperforming, Tier 2, and under federal investigation, flagged for potential conflicts of interest. The rating doesn't just translate into financial loss, but potentially lives lost.

Although LifeSource has said it embraces the new CMS rule, the Post Bulletin discovered that the organization has lobbied against the newly approved metrics that ranked its performance as lacking and, in some cases, broadcasted misleading and inaccurate information about the change.

Since publication, LifeSource’s grade has dropped even lower. For the second year in a row, Life Source’s ranked in Tier 3, the lowest-performing tier and a failing grade, which means it's out of compliance and subject to decertification, which means it could be replaced by a better performing organ procurement organization.

Read the investigation:





“While potential decertification of OPO cannot begin until 2026,” CMS said, “we will use our current oversight authority and public reporting to drive improvements immediately.”

LifeSource is not alone. Twenty four of the 56 organ procurement organizations, 42%, were ranked in Tier 3 on April 28, more than ever before.

The variety in organ procurement organization performance means that in some areas of the U.S., the organ transplant process is inefficient.

The most damning reports say the U.S. is only capturing one-fifth of the current potential — missing 30,000 donors a year. Another found that the system can recover up to 28,000 more organs annually. According to a federal analysis, even modest increases in procurement efficiency could allow for 7,000 more transplants each year, enough to wipe clean the Minnesota waiting list almost three times over.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an email with the Post Bulletin, LifeSource acknowledged the most recent grade and explained some of the challenges they’ve been up against including transportation and access.

Susan Mau Larson, a LifeSource spokeswoman, said that covering such a large service area — the second largest in the country — layered with turbulent Midwest weather can impede recovery and transplant operations.

“For example, we had a driver in late December 2022 go to great lengths to deliver a kidney from a hospital in one state to a transplant center in another,” Larson said, “all during a snowstorm that shut down all air travel in the region.”

She also said it can be difficult to access available operating rooms at the donor patient’s hospital within the time frame a family is willing to give for recovery, often 24 to 48 hours.

While their 2023 performance grade was Tier 3, Larson noted that the grades are assessed using data from 18 months ago due to data availability. The 2023 report was based on 2021 data, and Larson said LifeSource has made strides in the past year that will be reflected in next year’s report.

“2022 was a record year for LifeSource with more organ donors and organs transplanted than any other year,” Larson said. “We expect to be solidly in Tier 2 for 2022 (report will be released in 2024) and to continue this upward trajectory.”

Larson laid out some of their goals coming up, such as exploring drone transportation and hiring dedicated recovery surgeons, and said her team feels confident they have the right strategies to put LifeSource in Tier 1 down the line.

CMS said organ procurement organizations must improve to better serve the more than 100,000 people nationwide awaiting a transplant. These patients upend their lives with the hopes of receiving a life-saving organ, yet, in 2022, many available organs went unused.

