Health

Live Well - Summer 2023

Today at 12:00 PM

062023-OMC Massage Training
Health
OMC's hand massage volunteers return to hospital to offer patients a personal touch
June 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: How much protein is enough?
June 24, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Health
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
101821-EDUCATION-FORUM-0124.jpg
Members Only
Local
Rochester-area teachers see large health insurance hikes, search for new options
June 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Myrna Bowie
Local
Myrna Bowie was among Minnesota's first women Certified Public Accountants; at 90, she is now the oldest
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_7230 copy.jpg
Members Only
Local
One year post-Roe, Minnesota's anti-abortion organizations have been playing defense against new state laws
June 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Nell Graham run.jpg
College
Triton’s Nell Graham sets sights on NDSU track record
June 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe