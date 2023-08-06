Living liver donor reflects on 'incredible' experience through Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER — Tom Miler is a generous man.

He regularly donates blood and platelets. In 2004, he donated a kidney to his father. A few years ago, he underwent surgery to donate his marrow as well.

In June 2023, Miler went to Mayo Clinic to anonymously donate part of his liver.

“Donating a liver is kind of weird, most people have never heard of that,” Miler said. “I get some strange looks when I tell people about it.”

Living donor liver transplants are rare but becoming more common. Surgeons at Mayo Clinic performed 130 liver transplants in 2022. Nine of those were living donor liver transplants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The liver can regenerate and can often mean a full recovery for both the donor and recipient.

Miler said seeing the difference the kidney made to his father’s health was one factor that made him consider donating part of his liver.

“I was amazed how much better he looked and felt literally within hours of the surgery,” Miler said. “That transformation really stuck with me as I considered donating my liver.”

When he first began mulling the donation, most organizations including Mayo Clinic only did directed living donations. That meant in order to donate at the time, Miler would have to know the intended recipient.

“I floated out to family and friends with the idea that if they knew somebody, then I’d go that route,” Miler said.

Tom Miler poses with a liver pillow. Miler anonymously donated part of his liver June 14, 2023. Contributed.

Change in policy allowing anonymous donations and Miler’s age were two factors in getting it done this year.

Mayo Clinic recommends donors be age 60 or younger and in good health. Miler is 59. He underwent testing before the procedure. On June 14, he went under the knife. Miler said his incision goes from about his breast bone to belly button.

“It's a significant operation for the donor,” said Timucin Taner, Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon and surgical director of liver transplantation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mayo Clinic, up to 70% of the donor liver can be removed for transplantation. The liver regenerates in the donor and recipient to nearly full-size in about three to four weeks.

Miler said he felt some pain in recovery that he compared to overdoing a workout if you weren’t in great condition in the first place.

“It felt like I did an extra 25, 50 sit ups after not doing any for months,” he said.

Tom Miler shortly after surgery to remove a portion of his liver. Miler became a living liver donor June 14, 2023. Contributed

Taner said the procedure has evolved to require a smaller incision for donors which means less pain and a faster recovery. Donors typically see a full recovery in about six weeks although activities are still restricted, Taner said.

That’s one reason Miler decided to target his donation for the summer. To recover, he goes on walks. His wife is also taking care of mowing the lawn at their Chaska, Minnesota home.

Miler said his recovery seems to be going fine so far. He said he was glad to have the procedure done at Mayo Clinic.

“If something goes sideways, what better place to be than Mayo Clinic,” he said.

It also meant less travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I had to travel to Austin, Texas or Pittsburgh or something, would I have done it? Probably not,” he said.

Miler said he realizes what he did was out of the ordinary, but said what impresses him about the endeavor is the medical technology that makes living liver donation possible.

“I know I did something good, but it’s really about the amazing science, surgeons and staff and helping someone live better which will ripple out to their family and friends,” he said. “I’m humbled to be part of that.”

Taner said advances in living donation are giving more people in need of a liver transplant a chance during an ongoing shortage of organs for people in need.

Miler said he has no regrets giving part of his for someone else.,

“Personally, outside of family stuff, it’s been one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” he said.