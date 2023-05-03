Mask mandate relaxed at Olmsted Medical Center facilities

ROCHESTER — Almost one month after Mayo Clinic lifted its COVID-19 policy requiring face masks in patient care areas, Olmsted Medical Center is following suit.

According to OMC's COVID-19 Information webpage , as of Monday, May 1, mask wearing is optional for patients and staff in patient care areas.

"Patients may ask their rooming staff and clinician to wear masks during their visit," the page reads. "Patients and staff may also choose to continue masking based on personal preference. Should the community transmission levels change and require masking again, we will communicate that with you."

The health system said it has been monitoring the level of COVID transmission in the community and made this week's change based on available data. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 County Check, Olmsted County is in the low category for community transmission.

OMC recommends that patients are encouraged to still wear masks in public places, wash their hands and watch their distance between other people to reduce the spread of COVID.

The mask policy change happened one day before Olmsted County commissioners unanimously voted to end the county's public health emergency, which had been in place since March 17, 2020.