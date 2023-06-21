Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Mayo Clinic Children's Center is No. 1 in Minnesota per U.S. News and World Report's latest ranking

Though the Mayo Clinic Children's Center earned the top spot among Minnesota facilities, it did not make the national honor roll.

032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008176.jpg
Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building, which houses the Children's Center, is pictured on March 22, 2021, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Clinic Children's Center is once again the No. 1 children's hospital in Minnesota, according to the U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings.

The 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals rankings, released Wednesday, put the Children's Center in the top spot for the state of Minnesota and ninth best in the Midwest region. In the 2022-2023 rankings, the Children's Center was first among Minnesota facilities and in a four-way tie for third place among Midwest facilities.

Though the Mayo Clinic facility does not appear in the top 10 "honor roll" of children's hospitals this year, it does rank 25th in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, 16th for pediatric orthopedics and 16th for pediatric urology.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in the nation for new graduates.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
