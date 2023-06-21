Mayo Clinic Children's Center is No. 1 in Minnesota per U.S. News and World Report's latest ranking

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Clinic Children's Center is once again the No. 1 children's hospital in Minnesota, according to the U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings.

The 2023-2024 Best Children's Hospitals rankings, released Wednesday, put the Children's Center in the top spot for the state of Minnesota and ninth best in the Midwest region. In the 2022-2023 rankings, the Children's Center was first among Minnesota facilities and in a four-way tie for third place among Midwest facilities.

Though the Mayo Clinic facility does not appear in the top 10 "honor roll" of children's hospitals this year, it does rank 25th in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, 16th for pediatric orthopedics and 16th for pediatric urology.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester was recently recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in the nation for new graduates.