Mayo Clinic eliminates hoops to mammography screenings at Big Ten basketball championship game

Mayo Clinic recommends annual screening mammography beginning at age 40 for women at average risk of breast cancer, or at the recommendation of your primary care clinician.

Mayo Clinic Mobile Mammography Big 10.jpg
Mayo Clinic Health System radiologists, radiologic technologists and the mobile 3D mammography unit offered mammography screenings during the Big Ten's women's basketball tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2023.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic
By Staff reports
March 07, 2023 12:56 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — With the goal of improving mammography screening access to all women, the Mayo Clinic headed to a popular crowd: female basketball fans at the Big Ten women's basketball tournament.

The mobile 3D mammography unit based in La Crosse, Wis., offered mammography screenings near the Target Center at a local YMCA. While at the tournament, staff met with attendees, shared information about signs and symptoms of breast cancer and answered questions regarding treatments.

"Of the women that were screened, two had never had a mammogram previously," said Dominique Smith, radiology supervisor at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "One of the patients shared with us that she was so grateful. She had been putting the exam off because of fear and because her life is 'hectic,' and she has difficulties being available for appointments."

The women's short timeout helped eliminate some hoops — transportation and time — in completing a mammography screening. Smith said the patient screenings will be interpreted by radiologists this week and shared with patients.

"All of us working were touched by their diligence to get this vital service despite the many hardships they face daily," Smith said. "This is why mobile screening is such an impactful resource. I am thankful for the opportunity to have participated."

Mayo Clinic recommends annual screening mammography beginning at age 40 for women at average risk of breast cancer, or at the recommendation of your primary care clinician. Women with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors for breast cancer require an individualized approach to screening.

By Staff reports
