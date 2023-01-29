Mayo Clinic: Ex-Lourdes High School still in limbo

ROCHESTER - Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it , the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex remains in limbo.

Mayo Clinic paid $5.8 million for the former school building at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW in June 2013. Mayo Clinic paid an additional $3.1 million for adjacent land. The 136,000-square-foot complex, parts of which date back to 1941, has stood empty ever since.

Rochester Catholic Schools held classes in the complex for 72 years before moving to a then-new $34 million high school campus at 2800 19th St. NW in 2013 .

When asked about the future of the property over the years, Mayo Clinic staff members have repeatedly responded that there are “No immediate plans for the space.”

Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement, told the Rochester City Council something very similar in February 2022.

“ Mayo Clinic purchased this property in 2013 with the intention of redeveloping the two-block site to accommodate Mayo‘s growth. No decisions have been made regarding the future of this site,” he said.

When asked about the former high school 11 months later, it appears that Mayo Clinic leaders are still debating the future of the site.

“There are no new updates to share since …” Schubring’s appearance before the city council, according to Mayo Clinic Senior Communications Specialist Heather Carlson Kehren.

Sections of the former high school were deemed potentially historic by Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission in early 2019. The original 1941 building, as well as a 1958 addition, are listed by the city as potential landmarks.

At the time, Mayo Clinic officials argued the 1958 addition, along with an addition from the 1980s, didn’t warrant the designation.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the ex-Lourdes property at $7.28 million — $1.44 million for the building and $5.8 million for the land — for 2022-2023.

That’s down from $8.1 million — $4.3 million for the building and $3.8 million for the land — in 2016-2017, but up from $6.47 million — $1.79 million for the building and $4.6 million for the land — in 2019-2020.

