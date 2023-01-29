STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic: Ex-Lourdes High School still in limbo

Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.

20230126_170540.jpg
Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 29, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER - Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it , the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex remains in limbo.

Mayo Clinic paid $5.8 million for the former school building at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW in June 2013. Mayo Clinic paid an additional $3.1 million for adjacent land. The 136,000-square-foot complex, parts of which date back to 1941, has stood empty ever since.

Rochester Catholic Schools held classes in the complex for 72 years before moving to a then-new $34 million high school campus at 2800 19th St. NW in 2013 .

Also Read
IMG_6715.JPG
Local
The show goes on: Jeff Diamond sings in Pine Island after losing multiple fingertips to COVID
In addition to Diamond, the concert included the band Audio Tatonka.
January 29, 2023 12:53 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Pine Island 1.jpg
Local
Photos: Pine Island Winter Fest brings the excitement
The event has been held for more than a decade in Pine Island.
January 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
02 Discovery Square Parking Ramp
Business
How will the Rochester area economy fare in 2023?
Area leaders paint a cautiously optimistic picture of the Rochester economy for the upcoming year.
January 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

When asked about the future of the property over the years, Mayo Clinic staff members have repeatedly responded that there are “No immediate plans for the space.”

Randy Schubring, Mayo Clinic’s director of regional government engagement, told the Rochester City Council something very similar in February 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo Clinic purchased this property in 2013 with the intention of redeveloping the two-block site to accommodate Mayo‘s growth. No decisions have been made regarding the future of this site,” he said.

When asked about the former high school 11 months later, it appears that Mayo Clinic leaders are still debating the future of the site.

“There are no new updates to share since …” Schubring’s appearance before the city council, according to Mayo Clinic Senior Communications Specialist Heather Carlson Kehren.

Sections of the former high school were deemed potentially historic by Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission in early 2019. The original 1941 building, as well as a 1958 addition, are listed by the city as potential landmarks.

At the time, Mayo Clinic officials argued the 1958 addition, along with an addition from the 1980s, didn’t warrant the designation.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the ex-Lourdes property at $7.28 million — $1.44 million for the building and $5.8 million for the land — for 2022-2023.

That’s down from $8.1 million — $4.3 million for the building and $3.8 million for the land — in 2016-2017, but up from $6.47 million — $1.79 million for the building and $4.6 million for the land — in 2019-2020.

20230126_170446.jpg
Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
20230126_170351.jpg
Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
20230126_170314.jpg
Almost a decade after Mayo Clinic purchased it, the fate of the former Lourdes High School complex at 621 W. Center St./19 Sixth Ave. NW remains in limbo.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERMAYO CLINICREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Why do some kids get ear infections often?
Ear infections occur often with colds or allergies and don't need antibiotics to clear. Many children grow out of semifrequent ear infections as they get older.
January 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Hidden Stream Farm
Business
High egg prices put the spotlight on Rochester-area hobby flocks, small farms
More people are turning to small, local egg producers as a sharp rise in conventionally farmed egg prices impacts the U.S. this winter.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Perry Dental
Health
Dental difficulties: Workforce issues dampen rural Minnesotans' access to dental care
There is a pronounced need for more dental providers in Southeast Minnesota's rural towns, many of which don't even have a dental clinic. The challenge: getting graduates to go there.
January 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Lewiston - Winona County map.png
Local
Winona woman injured in single-vehicle crash near Lewiston
The driver was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries on Friday.
January 27, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell