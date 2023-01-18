STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Mayo Clinic Hospice grief support groups start in April

"These groups provide a safe way to connect with other people who are grieving, to be understood and to share needs, concerns and feelings," the Hospice Bereavement Team said in a news release.

Grief support.jpg
Mayo Clinic Hospice is offering in-person and online adult grief support groups beginning April 17.
Getty Images
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 08:54 AM
ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic Hospice is offering adult grief support groups starting in April.

While processing the loss of a significant person in your life, the six-week groups are recommended for people who have lost someone in the past three years. The Hospice Bereavement Team asks participants to be at least three months into their journey of grief.

The groups run with weekly sessions from April 17 to May 22. Both in-person and online Zoom options are available. At the in-person meetings, social distancing and masking are recommended.

The groups are in:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Rochester: Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Hospice Office, 4111 W Frontage Road.
  • Lake City: Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon at First Lutheran Church, 100 Peace Ridge.
  • Preston: Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 509 Kansas St. NW.
  • Albert Lea: Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Hospice Office, 1705 SE Broadway Ave.
  • Zoom: Mondays from 5:30-7 p.m. online.

To register, call 507-284-4002 or 800-679-9084, or email rsthospicebereavement@mayo.edu. Registration is required by March 20.

By Staff reports
