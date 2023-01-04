Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O-negative blood donors

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is in need of O-negative blood donors.

Over the school break, bad weather and holiday schedules, people have donated less frequently while the need for blood products has stayed consistent, according to a news release from the blood donor center. There are appointments available on weekdays at the Hilton Building and Saint Marys Campus.

Blood donations of all types are also needed for everyday patient care. People can schedule a blood donation appointment by calling 507-284-4475. Same-day appointments are also available.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center's location on the main floor of the Hilton Building is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The location at the Saint Marys Campus-Joseph Building is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, visit connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program .