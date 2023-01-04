99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O-negative blood donors

People can schedule a blood donation appointment by calling 507-284-4475.

01141.N.RPB.BLOOD.DRAW.124.jpg
Mayo Clinic Lead Blood Donor Tech Sara Matheson accesses a vain on Mark Hubly of Rochester as he donates blood on January 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic’s Hilton Building in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 04:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is in need of O-negative blood donors.

Over the school break, bad weather and holiday schedules, people have donated less frequently while the need for blood products has stayed consistent, according to a news release from the blood donor center. There are appointments available on weekdays at the Hilton Building and Saint Marys Campus.

Blood donations of all types are also needed for everyday patient care. People can schedule a blood donation appointment by calling 507-284-4475. Same-day appointments are also available.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center's location on the main floor of the Hilton Building is open from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The location at the Saint Marys Campus-Joseph Building is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, visit connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERHEALTHMAYO CLINIC
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rochester Post Bulletin
Business
Company announces leadership changes at Post Bulletin
ROCHESTER — Forum Communications, the parent company of the Rochester Post Bulletin, has announced leadership changes that include a new role for an existing leader and the departure of another.
January 04, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bobs.JPG
Local
Agreement remains in the works for Bob's Trailer Park residents without water
Attorneys plan mediation in effort to reach a deal between park owner and occupants of three trailers in southeast Rochester.
January 04, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Wendy Sempf.jpg
Local
Wendy Sempf recognized for her volunteer work with Community Food Response in downtown Rochester
Wendy Sempf has volunteered with the Community Food Response since the 1990s, and served as the board president during the pandemic.
January 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_6002.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools considers adding sixth resource officer
The cost of the school resource officers is split between the police department and the school district.
January 04, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer