Mayo Clinic marks record-setting year for hiring in 2022, as Minnesota's hospitals fight staff shortages

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic in Rochester had its best hiring year on record in 2022, adding more than 6,200 new personnel.

The hiring boost has not quite offset industry-wide vacancies that have persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Minnesota Hospital Association's 2023 Workforce Report , new hires in Minnesota's hospitals — 13,963 — outnumbered departures — 12,840 — for the first time since 2019.

Despite the uptick in hiring, Minnesota's hospitals face a 17% vacancy rate for clinical positions such as physicians, nurses and certified nursing assistants. Mayo Clinic did not share a job vacancy rate with the Post Bulletin, but spokeswoman Heather Carlson Kehren said the health system's vacancy rate increased during the pandemic but has been steadily decreasing over the past two years due to an "increased focus on staff retention and strong hiring."

"We always say in health care we practice as a team, and that's exactly what we have to do, because I can't do my job without our schedulers," said Danielle O'Laughlin, a community internal medicine physician assistant at Mayo Clinic Primary Care. "I can't do my job without our phlebotomists drawing blood work. I can't do my job without our X-ray techs and our ultrasound techs."

While efforts to recruit and retain nurses entered the spotlight during this year's state legislative session , the MHA report shows that other clinical roles are understaffed, too. Statewide, 13.2% of physician jobs are open, as are nearly 18% of hospitals' jobs for other clinical roles. The starkest vacancy rate is for medical assistants — 57% of those roles are open across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

One way Mayo Clinic emphasizes the variety of careers in medicine — and their importance — is through education.

"Mayo has a strong history of providing learning opportunities through clinical rotations, internships and externships which provide incredible ways for students to learn about Mayo and experience our culture," said Carlson Kehren. "The Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences provides a strong pipeline for students to employment and accelerates the transition from student to staff because they are Mayo trained."

One example is the Career Immersion Program, a weeklong experience for rising high school juniors and seniors to learn about 15 different careers in medicine other than being a nurse or a doctor.

Mayo Clinic physician assistant Danielle O'Laughlin. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"We need everyone in medicine, because we all do our job more efficiently when we work together," O'Laughlin said. "That's why this program is so great — they're teaching them about lots of different areas of medicine, not just one way of medicine."

Mayo Clinic reports that 12% of former Career Immersion Program students go on to work at Mayo Clinic, and 16% of those students enroll in a postgraduate program in the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences.

That was the case for Faduma Farah. When she was a rising junior at Rochester STEM Academy, Farah said she knew she wanted to work in health care, but did not know what specific role she wanted to train for. Farah participated in the Career Immersion Program in 2019.

Mayo Clinic phlebotomist Faduma Farah. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"I remember one of the first programs we looked into was phlebotomy," Farah said. "We got to practice on the mannequin. I enjoyed it, and I was like, 'This is something I want to do like right off the bat.'"

After Farah graduated high school in 2021, she went straight into Mayo Clinic's phlebotomy technician certificate program and began working as a phlebotomist that August. In her role, Farah runs blood tests on patients at Mayo Clinic Hospital's Saint Marys and Methodist campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I enjoy just seeing how the doctors get to see the results right away, and then the patients know that the results are being sent to them right away, and it's just a satisfying career," said Farah, who is now applying to medical schools to become a physician.

Retention is another important tool as hospital workforces rebound.

"Overall, Mayo Clinic has better retention than other systems, but generally, we are subject to the same recruitment and retention challenges as healthcare systems broadly," Carlson Kehren said. "Our leadership teams have been actively engaged in efforts to retain our staff and continue to work on meaningful changes for our teams."