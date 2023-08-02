Mayo Clinic paramedic students get hands-on experience in Cook Park

ROCHESTER — When Paul Riediger and his classmates were called to Cook Park early Tuesday morning, all they knew was that they had a 6-year-old down on the ground.

When the paramedic students arrived at the park via ambulance, its lights flashing, Riediger assessed the situation with the help of two other students and a paramedic field training officer. They began CPR on a child-sized mannequin after paramedic Katie Meyer, standing a few feet away, told Riediger that the child had no pulse and was not breathing.

Standing beside the team was Nicole Jacobitz, a Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services dispatcher and EMT student. Throughout the 15-minute scenario, she acted as the mannequin's mother, responding to students' questions and expressing concern and shock for her son. Riediger and his team determined that the child was in anaphylactic shock due to a bee sting.

"What are you doing with that tool?" Jacobitz frantically asked the team as they administered epinephrine. "What are you doing to my son?"

It was the first of eight real-world simulated emergencies for the students in the Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences' Emergency Medicine Paramedic Program.

"What we like to see from our students in the paramedic program — the education that we give them in the classroom, we want to see how they're going to use that education in the field, or in the environment they're going to work in, to see how well they perform," said Jeffery Schultz, community paramedic and EMPP program director.

With eight students in the current Mayo paramedic cohort, each student will get to lead a simulated emergency in a public space this week.

"I didn't even know I was going today until I showed up and saw my name on the whiteboard," said Riediger, who already has more than two years of experience under his belt as an EMT and firefighter.

Paul Riediger, center left, a paramedic student, works through a training scenario with Lane Coffman, center, a paramedic field training officer, and Nicole Jacobitz, center right, an emergency medical dispatcher who volunteered as an actor for the scenario, as fellow paramedic students watch Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Cook Park in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As a few students responded to the emergency, the rest watched from the sidelines. Paramedic educators studied how well the participating students reacted to the scenario, and afterward, the class debriefed on how it went.

"What we're looking for in this is three different domains," Schultz said. "How well they perform certain skills — medication administration, IV attempts, airway management — and then the cognitive knowledge, what they learn in the classroom."

The third thing that the paramedic educators look for is how well the students interacted with their colleagues, other first responders, their patient and bystanders like Jacobitz.

"It's just really good practice to try to balance between patient care and also realizing that, technically, that mother is also my patient," Riediger said. "I can't just ignore her because she's also going through some emotional trauma right now ... so just talking them through what we're doing while also making sure that most of my attention is on my patient."

Critical skills for paramedics, Schultz said, include thinking quickly, accurately and critically, and treating those around them with respect.

"Preparing for the worst so you can get the proper care," Schlutz said. "But if it's not the worst, what do we need to do now so it doesn't go that way? Let's prevent the worst if we can."

The students training in this week's scenarios are wrapping up their third semester in Mayo Clinic's five-semester paramedic program and will graduate in May 2024. The next paramedic class, which starts later this month, has 15 students in Rochester and five in Duluth.

The program is growing in order to respond to the regional and national need for emergency medical services workers.

"Every day is different," Riediger said. "I don't really know what's going to come on any given 12-hour shift, and it ... keeps it exciting and entertaining."